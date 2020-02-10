Barbara J. Baker, 72, of Jacksonville, IL, died Friday, Feb. 7, 2020, at Memorial Medical Center in Springfield.

She was born July 28, 1947, in Jacksonville, the daughter of Harold and Catherine Vieira DeFrates, and she survives in Jacksonville. She married Paul C. Baker on Feb. 15, 1975, in Jacksonville and he survives.

She is also survived by two sons, David (Stacee) Racey of Naperville and Brad (Jody) Racey of Jacksonville; six grandchildren, Lauren, Jack, Claire, Sarah, Nichola and Anthony; two step-children, Sherri (Brian) Farley of Fairmount, IN, and Paul Derrick (Schelli) Baker of Chatham; three step-grandchildren; her brother, Darrell (Jan) DeFrates of Jacksonville; and many nieces and nephews, including Don (Leslie) DeFrates of Jacksonville. She was preceded in death by her father.

Mrs. Baker was a 1965 graduate of Jacksonville High School, and then attended Lincoln Land Community College and Heartland Business College. She grew up as a member of Northminster Presbyterian Church and was currently a member of First Baptist Church. She began work as the Deputy City Clerk for the City of Jacksonville from 1974-88. In 1988 she was elected Morgan County Circuit Clerk, serving until 2002. Following that she served as the Office Manager for U.S. Representatives Ray LaHood, Aaron Schock, and then Darin LaHood.

Barb was a Past-President of the Sunrise Rotary Club, receiving the Paul Harris Fellowship Award. She was also Past-President of the Pilot Club, the Morgan County Republican Women's Club, the Illinois Association of Court Clerks, Play for All Incorporated (Godfrey Park), and had served as Treasurer for the City of Jacksonville Park System Board. She had been a Board Member of Passavant Memorial Area Hospital and a lifetime Board Member of the Salvation Army. She also served as a Republican Precinct Committeeman, and as an alternate delegate to the Republican National Convention.

Barb enjoyed serving others, but she especially enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren.

A funeral service will be held 10 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2020, at the Buchanan & Cody Funeral Home in Jacksonville, with burial at Jacksonville Memorial Lawn Cemetery. The family will meet friends 4-7 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home. Memorials are suggested to First Baptist Church. Condolences may be left at buchanancody.com.