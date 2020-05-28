WINCHESTER — Barbara J. Dahman, 82, of Godfrey and formerly of Winchester went to be with her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, on Sunday, May 24, 2020, at Alton Memorial Hospital. She was born Feb. 26, 1938, in Milton, the daughter of H. Donald and Naomi Read Foreman. She married Robert W. Dahman on June 18, 1983, and he survives. Also surviving are children, James Eric (Julie) Buckley of Weston, Wisconsin, Clinton Ray (Sharon) Buckley of South Jordan, Utah, and Anita Joyce Buckley (Dr. Gene) Aragona of Godfrey; eight grandchildren, Ryan (Danielle) Buckley, Derek (Alexandra) Buckley, Blair Buckley, Irik McMurry, Lauren McMurry, Krista Aragona, Amanda Aragona and Christian Aragona; two great-grandchildren; two stepchildren, Mike (Brenda) Dahman and Bruce (Pam) Dahman, both of Winchester; three stepgrandchildren, Andy (Mandie) Dahman, Matt (Mysti) Dahman and Michelle (Rich) Seymour; seven great-stepgrandchildren; and lifelong best friends, Doris Mixer, Zona Casteel, Evelyn Land and Wanda Oedewaldt. She was preceded in death by her parents and one sister, Jo Ann (Foreman) Hardwick. Barb graduated in 1955 from Milton High School. She attended First Christian Church in Winchester and was a former librarian at Winchester Public Library. She was a diehard St. Louis Cardinals fan and loved watching or listening to the games. Barb was a member of and held officer positions in Daughters of the American Revolution, Jacksonville Historical and Genealogy Society, and Scott County Historical Society. She was very interested in genealogy research. She also enjoyed collecting teapots and teacups from her travels and was a talented seamstress. Barb was a devoted wife, mother and grandma and an adored aunt. Private graveside services will be held at Winchester City Cemetery. Daws Family Funeral Home in Winchester is in charge of arrangements. Memorials are suggested to First Christian Church in Winchester or Winchester Public Library. Condolences may be left online at dawsfuneralhome.com.
Published in Jacksonville Journal-Courier from May 28 to May 29, 2020.