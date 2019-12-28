Barbara J. Gibbs, 81, of Jacksonville passed away Thursday, Dec. 26, 2019, at Passavant Area Hospital.
She was born Feb. 22, 1938, in Jacksonville, the daughter of Leonard and Veda Steele Shelton Sr. She married Dale V. Gibbs on Dec. 3, 1955, in Hernando, Mississippi, and he preceded her in death on June 25, 2018.
She is survived by four daughters and one son, Terri (Rob) Harr of Concord, Gayle (Michael) Lockenour of New Berlin, Sharon (Bret) Davenport of Jacksonville, Kevin Gibbs of Chicago and Lori (Jon) Cody of Jacksonville; 10 grandchildren, April (Aaron) Folker, Holly (Ryan) Zornes, Kirsten (Ryan) Chrans, Falyn Lockenour, Tessa Lockenour, Justin Davenport (fiancée, Hilary Lindsey), Derek (Hannah) Davenport, Kory Davenport, Bailey (Axel) Duarte and Claire Cody; and nine great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband; and five brothers and three sisters, Leonard Shelton Jr., Wayne Shelton, June Shelton, Robert Shelton (surviving wife, Ruth of Chicago), Dorothy Bottom, Jacqueline Panhorst, William Shelton and Veda Moore.
Mrs. Gibbs was a 1956 graduate of Jacksonville High School. She was a member of Central Christian Church. She worked at Illinois School for the Deaf as a cottage parent, retiring in 2000. Barb's greatest hobby was her family.
A funeral will be at 2 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019, at Buchanan & Cody Funeral Home in Jacksonville. The family will meet friends from 1 to 2 p.m. Sunday, prior to the service, at the funeral home. A private family burial will be held later at Memorial Lawn Cemetery. Memorials are suggested to Central Christian Church or AMBUCS. Condolences may be left at buchanancody.com.
Published in Jacksonville Journal-Courier on Dec. 28, 2019