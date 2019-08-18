Guest Book View Sign Service Information Buchanan & Cody Funeral Home, Jacksonville Chapel 1100 Lincoln Ave. Jacksonville , IL 62650 (217)-243-4000 Visitation 12:30 PM - 2:00 PM Central Christian Church Jacksonville , IL View Map Funeral service 2:00 PM Central Christian Church Jacksonville , IL View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Barbara J. Gross, 90, long-time Morgan County Clerk, passed away on Friday, Aug. 16, 2019, at Passavant Hospital in Jacksonville.



She was born on Oct. 5, 1928, in Jacksonville, the daughter of Harriet and Everet Moss. She was married to William L. Gross in 1949.



Barb is survived by a daughter, Gayle (James) Stewart of Galesburg; two sons, David (Barbara) Gross of Jacksonville and Tim Gross of Irvine, California; five grandchildren, Justin Stewart of Chicago, Evan Stewart of Missoula, Montana, Jay Gross of Shiloh, Jeffrey Gross of Indianapolis, Indiana, and Joanna Gross of Clayton, Missouri; a brother, Warren (Sue) Moss of Jacksonville; and a special niece, Linda Hall Lewis of Springfield. She was preceded in death by her parents; and her husband of sixty-one years.



She was raised and lived in Jacksonville, graduating from JHS in 1946 and later in life from Lincoln Land Community College and continuing her education at Sangamon State University.



In addition to her public service, she was a member of the Central Christian Church and very active in the Jacksonville community. She served on the boards of the Educational Day Care Center, the American Red Cross, the Girl Scouts and the Jacksonville Library. She also volunteered for such worthwhile causes as the Morgan County United Way, the Heart Fund, and the American Cancer Society.



She was a dedicated public official and served as Clerk from 1974 to 2010. She was well respected by her peers and served as President of the International Association of Clerks, Recorders and Election Officials and Treasurers (IACREOT). As one of Morgan County's most popular pubic officials, she was re-elected eight times before her retirement in 2010.



She was passionate about politics and led the Morgan County Democratic Women's Club for many years. She also participated in state and national politics, having run for state representative and elected several times as a delegate to democratic presidential nominating conventions. If there was a parade, Barb and Bill were always there to represent the Democrats. She was thrilled to be selected as Grand Marshall of the Jacksonville St. Patrick's Day Parade.



She loved her children, grandchildren and her husband, whom she cared for during his long illness. She especially enjoyed being a spectator at her grandchildren's athletic events.



A funeral service will be held 2 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2019, at Central Christian Church in Jacksonville with burial to follow at Jacksonville Memorial Lawn Cemetery. The family will meet with friends at the church from 12:30 p.m. Wednesday until the time of the service. In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts are suggested to Central Christian Church. The Buchanan & Cody Funeral Home in Jacksonville is in charge of the arrangements. Condolences may be left at www.buchanancody.com. Published in Jacksonville Journal-Courier on Aug. 18, 2019

