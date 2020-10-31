1/1
Barbara J. Morris
VIRGINIA — Barbara J. Morris, 83, of Virginia died Thursday, Oct. 29, 2020, at St. John's Hospital in Springfield.

She was born July 8, 1937, the daughter of Arthur and Virginia Edwards Updike. She married Raymond E. Morris on Jan. 25, 1955, and he preceded her in death on Dec. 15, 2009.

She is survived by six children, Mike Morris (companion, Amy Lancaster), Mark Morris, Toni (Jim) Lyons, Tim (Shon) Morris, Tom Morris and Karen (Anthony) Clay; 10 grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; one great-great granddaughter; one brother, James Updike; several nieces, nephews and cousins; and a special friend, Gene Williams. She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband; and her sister in infancy, Clara Marie Updike.

Mrs. Morris was a longtime active member of First Presbyterian Church in Virginia. She enjoyed baking and was famous for her red velvet cake.

A graveside service will be at 1 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 4, 2020, at Walnut Ridge Cemetery in Virginia. Memorials are suggested to First Presbyterian Church. Buchanan & Cody Funeral Home in Virginia is in charge of arrangements. Condolences may be left at buchanancody.com.



Published in Jacksonville Journal-Courier from Oct. 31 to Nov. 1, 2020.
