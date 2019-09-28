Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Barbara J. Ward. View Sign Service Information Niebur Funeral Chapel 629 Mortimer Barry , IL 62312 (217)-335-2305 Visitation 4:00 PM - 7:00 PM Niebur Funeral Chapel 629 Mortimer Barry , IL 62312 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

BARRY — Barbara J. Ward, 79, of Hull passed away Thursday, Sept. 26, 2019, at Barry Community Care Center in Barry.



She was born Aug. 13, 1940, in Winchester to Marjorie Rider and was raised by Skylar and Flossy Early. She married Walter Ward on Oct. 18, 1959, and he survives.



Barbara was a homemaker who enjoyed feeding birds and caring for her yard and flowers. She raised her kids without ever having a driver's license and never drove a car. She kept a journal and wrote in it daily. She had pen pals with whom she enjoyed keeping in touch through the years. Barbara liked social media and Facebook and seeing all the pictures of the generations of children of her family and friends she knew. She was a member of Grace Baptist Church and an avid Cubs fan.



She is survived by her husband of almost 60 years; nine children, Debi (Ernie) Webb of Kansas, Kathy (Chris) Catalanotto of Amite, Louisiana, Walter Ward Jr., Lisa Meeker of Monroe City, Missouri, Dan (Lisa) Ward of Hannibal, Missouri, Laura (Douglas) Parrack of Barry, Patrick (Tina) Ward of Hull, Russ (Amanda) Ward of Hull and Susan Ward of Pittsfield; 20 grandchildren, Chris (Linda) Catalanotto of Houston, Texas, Aimee Catalanotto of Marrero, Louisiana, Matthew (Brianna) Young of Tacoma, Washington, Ernie Webb Jr. of Tampa, Florida, Brandi Dean of Derby, Kansas, Christina (Rory) Baca of Colorado Springs, Colorado, Ronnie (Shelby) Embree of Milton, Alan (Ellen) Ward of New Mexico, Jonathan (Casey) Parrack of Barry, Dana Borden (Benjamin) of Columbia, Missouri, Stephen Parrack of Barry, J.D. (Ashley) Borden of Hannibal, Missouri, Josh (Samantha) Borden of New Canton, Austin Ward of Quincy, Cody (Yvonne) Steininger of El Paso, Texas, Hannah (Jacob) Ward of Quincy, Sadie Ward of Hull, Jessie Ward of Detroit, Aliya Ward of Quincy and Xavier Ward of Pittsfield; and 22 great-grandchildren, thee of whom were born this September.



She was preceded in death by a grandson, Jeff Ward.



No formal services will be held. Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Monday, Sept. 30, 2019, at Niebur Funeral Chapel in Barry. Memorials are suggested to the family. Online condolences may be sent to BARRY — Barbara J. Ward, 79, of Hull passed away Thursday, Sept. 26, 2019, at Barry Community Care Center in Barry.She was born Aug. 13, 1940, in Winchester to Marjorie Rider and was raised by Skylar and Flossy Early. She married Walter Ward on Oct. 18, 1959, and he survives.Barbara was a homemaker who enjoyed feeding birds and caring for her yard and flowers. She raised her kids without ever having a driver's license and never drove a car. She kept a journal and wrote in it daily. She had pen pals with whom she enjoyed keeping in touch through the years. Barbara liked social media and Facebook and seeing all the pictures of the generations of children of her family and friends she knew. She was a member of Grace Baptist Church and an avid Cubs fan.She is survived by her husband of almost 60 years; nine children, Debi (Ernie) Webb of Kansas, Kathy (Chris) Catalanotto of Amite, Louisiana, Walter Ward Jr., Lisa Meeker of Monroe City, Missouri, Dan (Lisa) Ward of Hannibal, Missouri, Laura (Douglas) Parrack of Barry, Patrick (Tina) Ward of Hull, Russ (Amanda) Ward of Hull and Susan Ward of Pittsfield; 20 grandchildren, Chris (Linda) Catalanotto of Houston, Texas, Aimee Catalanotto of Marrero, Louisiana, Matthew (Brianna) Young of Tacoma, Washington, Ernie Webb Jr. of Tampa, Florida, Brandi Dean of Derby, Kansas, Christina (Rory) Baca of Colorado Springs, Colorado, Ronnie (Shelby) Embree of Milton, Alan (Ellen) Ward of New Mexico, Jonathan (Casey) Parrack of Barry, Dana Borden (Benjamin) of Columbia, Missouri, Stephen Parrack of Barry, J.D. (Ashley) Borden of Hannibal, Missouri, Josh (Samantha) Borden of New Canton, Austin Ward of Quincy, Cody (Yvonne) Steininger of El Paso, Texas, Hannah (Jacob) Ward of Quincy, Sadie Ward of Hull, Jessie Ward of Detroit, Aliya Ward of Quincy and Xavier Ward of Pittsfield; and 22 great-grandchildren, thee of whom were born this September.She was preceded in death by a grandson, Jeff Ward.No formal services will be held. Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Monday, Sept. 30, 2019, at Niebur Funeral Chapel in Barry. Memorials are suggested to the family. Online condolences may be sent to Nieburfh.com. Published in Jacksonville Journal-Courier on Sept. 28, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Jacksonville Journal-Courier Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close