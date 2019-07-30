WHITE HALL — Barbara Jane (Albertson) Dean, 90, of White Hall died Thursday, July 25, 2019, at White Hall Nursing and Rehabilitation Center.
She was born March 11, 1929, in Bloomington, Indiana, to Orval H. and Julia E. (Foster) Albertson. She was the second of three children. She married Robert T. Dean on June 7, 1953, in Danville, and he survives.
She also is survived by her children Vickie S. (Daniel) Ridgeway of Maryville, Phillip T. Dean of St. Louis, Missouri, Steven J. (Lisa) Dean of White Hall, James R. Dean of White Hall and Christie J. (Joseph) Green of Waverly. There are 15 grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren.
She was proceeded in death by her parents; her brother, Phillip; and her sister, Sue (Albertson) Turner.
Barbara was raised in Bloomington but moved and graduated from Danville High School. For two years she attended the University of Illinois, where she met Robert; she then went on to nursing school. She became a nurse and worked at Passavant Hospital in Jacksonville and White Hall Hospital for many years. She was involved in many activities through the years, including White Hall First Christian Church, PEO, Eastern Star, Rainbow Mother adviser, Jaycees, and various card and social groups.
Going to church was very important to Barbara. She loved her family and enjoyed playing cards. In years past, she loved traveling, dancing and swimming.
A funeral will be at 10 a.m. Friday, Aug. 2, 2019, at White Hall First Christian Church with burial at White Hall Cemetery. Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday at the church. Memorials may be made to White Hall First Christian Church. Airsman-Hires Funeral Home in White Hall is in charge of arrangements. Condolences may be left online at airsman-hires.com.
Published in Jacksonville Journal-Courier on July 30, 2019