Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Barbara Jane (Switzer) Howell. View Sign Service Information Coonrod Funeral Home 107 East Cross Street Winchester , IL 62694 (217)-742-3219 Memorial service 11:00 AM Winchester United Methodist Church 20 N. Walnut St. Winchester , IL View Map Send Flowers Obituary

WINCHESTER — Barbara Jane Howell of Winchester passed away peacefully at 12:16 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2019, at Memorial Medical Center in Springfield.



Barbara was born on March 24, 1919, in Winchester. She was the third child of Thomas Alva and Bertha Maude Switzer, and she lived her childhood on her parents' farm just outside of Winchester. She went to the Victory Schoolhouse near her home for her elementary school education. From fall 1933 until her graduation in 1937, she attended Winchester High School.



She married Everett Howell in 1939, and they raised a family of six children on the farm on which Barbara was born and spent her childhood. She spent more than three decades as a devoted mother, raising her large family. After she accomplished that, she had some time for herself and she did some traveling - domestically with some lifelong friends and internationally and domestically on church-sponsored missions to Finland, Colombia and Jemez, New Mexico. She had been a member of Winchester United Methodist Church since her baptism in 1926, and she brought her children into that church. She increased her role in her church after her family was raised by leading the Lamplighter Sunday school sessions; founding the Methodist Mission Fund, for which she became treasurer; and serving as president of the United Methodist Women.



Although her children and grandchildren became scattered over many places over the years, some far from Winchester, she was the magnet that held the far-flung family together and attracted them back to Winchester for visits, family celebrations and reunions.



She was preceded in death by her husband, Everett; and her youngest son, Everett Bradley. She also was preceded in death by her three siblings, brother Alden Switzer, sister Anna Howard and brother Harold Switzer.



She is survived by five of her children, Steve Howell of Jacksonville; Larry Howell of Fairfield, California; Jim Howell of St. Peters, Missouri; Elaine Weber of Livingston, Texas; and Sharon Buhlig of Brentwood, Tennessee.



She also is survived by eight grandchildren, Tim Howell of Jacksonville; Chad Howell of Jacksonville; Jim L. Howell of St. Peters, Missouri; Will Weber of Chicago; Nic Weber of Seattle, Washington; Kendra Buhlig of Brentwood, Tennessee; Lindsay Buhlig of Brentwood, Tennessee; and Brittany Buhlig of Brentwood, Tennessee.



She also is survived by 11 great-grandchildren.



Her children would like to thank her many friends and fellow members of the United Methodist Church for their loving support of her in her later years. We also would like to thank Scott County Nursing Center for providing her with excellent care and comfort in her last years.



A memorial service will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019, at Winchester United Methodist Church, 20 N. Walnut St., Winchester. Visitation with the family will be from 10 to 11 a.m. Saturday, prior to the service, at the church. Burial will be at Winchester City Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to Scott County Nursing Center, 650 N. Main St., Winchester, IL 62694 or to the United Methodist Women at Winchester United Methodist Church. Condolences may be sent to the family at WINCHESTER — Barbara Jane Howell of Winchester passed away peacefully at 12:16 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2019, at Memorial Medical Center in Springfield.Barbara was born on March 24, 1919, in Winchester. She was the third child of Thomas Alva and Bertha Maude Switzer, and she lived her childhood on her parents' farm just outside of Winchester. She went to the Victory Schoolhouse near her home for her elementary school education. From fall 1933 until her graduation in 1937, she attended Winchester High School.She married Everett Howell in 1939, and they raised a family of six children on the farm on which Barbara was born and spent her childhood. She spent more than three decades as a devoted mother, raising her large family. After she accomplished that, she had some time for herself and she did some traveling - domestically with some lifelong friends and internationally and domestically on church-sponsored missions to Finland, Colombia and Jemez, New Mexico. She had been a member of Winchester United Methodist Church since her baptism in 1926, and she brought her children into that church. She increased her role in her church after her family was raised by leading the Lamplighter Sunday school sessions; founding the Methodist Mission Fund, for which she became treasurer; and serving as president of the United Methodist Women.Although her children and grandchildren became scattered over many places over the years, some far from Winchester, she was the magnet that held the far-flung family together and attracted them back to Winchester for visits, family celebrations and reunions.She was preceded in death by her husband, Everett; and her youngest son, Everett Bradley. She also was preceded in death by her three siblings, brother Alden Switzer, sister Anna Howard and brother Harold Switzer.She is survived by five of her children, Steve Howell of Jacksonville; Larry Howell of Fairfield, California; Jim Howell of St. Peters, Missouri; Elaine Weber of Livingston, Texas; and Sharon Buhlig of Brentwood, Tennessee.She also is survived by eight grandchildren, Tim Howell of Jacksonville; Chad Howell of Jacksonville; Jim L. Howell of St. Peters, Missouri; Will Weber of Chicago; Nic Weber of Seattle, Washington; Kendra Buhlig of Brentwood, Tennessee; Lindsay Buhlig of Brentwood, Tennessee; and Brittany Buhlig of Brentwood, Tennessee.She also is survived by 11 great-grandchildren.Her children would like to thank her many friends and fellow members of the United Methodist Church for their loving support of her in her later years. We also would like to thank Scott County Nursing Center for providing her with excellent care and comfort in her last years.A memorial service will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019, at Winchester United Methodist Church, 20 N. Walnut St., Winchester. Visitation with the family will be from 10 to 11 a.m. Saturday, prior to the service, at the church. Burial will be at Winchester City Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to Scott County Nursing Center, 650 N. Main St., Winchester, IL 62694 or to the United Methodist Women at Winchester United Methodist Church. Condolences may be sent to the family at airsman-hires.com. Coonrod Funeral Home in Winchester is in charge of arrangements. Published in Jacksonville Journal-Courier on Nov. 15, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Jacksonville Journal-Courier Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close