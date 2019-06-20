Barbara Jean (Morrow) Turner (1943 - 2019)
Visitation
Saturday, Jun. 22, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:30 AM
Funeral service
Saturday, Jun. 22, 2019
11:30 AM
Williamson Funeral Home
1405 Lincoln Avenue
Jacksonville, IL 62650
Barbara Jean Turner, 76, of Jacksonville passed away Saturday, June 15, 2019, at her residence.

She was born Jan. 27, 1943, in Morristown, Tennessee, the daughter of the late James Albert and Louella Campbell Morrow. She married Gerald Lyle Turner Sr. on Aug. 29, 1958, and he preceded her in death Nov. 1, 2008.

Surviving are seven children, Gerald (Karla) Turner of Jacksonville, Darrell (Angie) Turner of Jacksonville, Gary (Anita) Turner of Alexander, Mike (Carol) Turner of Jacksonville, Terry Turner of Jacksonville, Penny (David) Chamberlain of Jacksonville and Christina (Chris) Morton of Alton; 18 grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; and a brother, James (Cindy) Morrow of Chatham. She was preceded in death by a brother, David Morrow; and a sister, Helen Goodall.

Barb loved sewing, traveling and baking. Most importantly her heart and passion were spending time with her kids, grandkids and family. She was loved by many and will be missed by all.

A funeral will be at 11:30 a.m. Saturday, June 22, 2019, at Williamson Funeral Home in Jacksonville with burial at Woodwreath Cemetery in Island Grove. The family will meet friends from 10 to 11:30 a.m. Saturday, prior to the service, at the funeral home. Memorials are suggested to . Condolences may be left online at Airsman-Hires.com.
