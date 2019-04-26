Service Information Williamson Funeral Home 1405 Lincoln Avenue Jacksonville , IL 62650 (217)-243-1010 Visitation 9:00 AM - 11:00 AM Church of Our Saviour acksonville , IL View Map Memorial Mass 11:00 AM Church of Our Saviour Jacksonville , IL View Map Obituary Print Barry J. Beckwith (1943 - 2019) | Visit Guest Book





Barry J. Beckwith, 75, of Jacksonville died Wednesday, April 24, 2019, at his residence.He was born Oct. 2, 1943, in Springfield, the son of Darus Marie Huber Beckwith. He married Cheryl "Sherry" Van Lent on Feb. 20, 1965, at Holy Trinity Catholic Church in Scales Mound, and she survives.He also is survived by six children, Christina Marie (Christopher) Pean of Jacksonville, Geoffrey (Michelle) Beckwith of Loves Park, Deborah (Daniel) Packard of Lena, Melissa Beckwith and Jason Beckwith, both of Jacksonville, and Emily (Ladd) Mitchell of Chatham; 11 grandchildren, Randall and Roland Pean, Colette and Zachary Beckwith, Brevyn, Kaydin, and Cole Beckwith, Calliope and Simon Mitchell, and Michael and Megan Packard; and Bryson Mead, Carmen Harwood and Brianna Bland.Barry graduated in 1962 from Wahlert High School and received a bachelor's degree in 1966 from Loras College. He and Sherry lived in Jacksonville for 54 years after their marriage. Barry left behind six wonderful children whom he'd had the opportunity to father. Barry, incapable of self-puffery, left the world under a blanket of drizzling rain, having had a hand in creating a grand total of 17 human beings during his time alive. He was an active member of Knights of Columbus and regularly attended Mass at Church of Our Saviour. He had a lifelong love affair with gardening; Benson and Hedges Deluxe Ultra-Light Menthol 100's; Busch Beer; intentionally mispronouncing the word "fish" as "feesh"; reciting repetitive historical facts on random trivial information that only he found interesting; eating pickled beets and herring out of the jar; and watching his beloved Chicago Cubs play on television as he cheered them on by bellowing, "Here we go, Cubbies, here we go!" accompanied by his loud, rhythmically dyslexic clapping. It was a fortunate blessing that he got the chance to see them win the World Series championship in 2016.Barry, a true specimen of the human species, was perfectly imperfect, a reserved soul who kept to himself and at times was somewhat of a mystery even to those closest to him. But even in his simplicity he forever will be remembered as one of a kind and will be dearly missed. Barry was a social worker and bureau chief for Public Aid and DHS until he retired in 2002 and was passionate about affecting the most positive change in people.A memorial Mass will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Saturday, April 27, 2019, at Church of Our Saviour in Jacksonville, with entombment at Calvary Cemetery. The family will meet friends from 9 to 11 a.m. Saturday at the church. Memorials are suggested to Memorial Home Services Hospice. Williamson Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

