SPRINGFIELD — Barry Joseph Locher, 65, died Tuesday, Nov. 10, 2020, at his home in Springfield.

He was born to William Joseph and Mary Winifred Locher on Jan. 30, 1955, in Jacksonville and spent his childhood in Roodhouse. He married Debra Kochman in 1987 at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Springfield.

He graduated in 1973 from North Greene High School in White Hall and in 1977 from the Missouri School of Journalism.

Barry worked for The State Journal-Register and its owners, Copley Newspapers Inc., for 33 years, beginning in 1974 as an intern in the photography department and completing his career as editor in 2007. He served in many roles, including staff photographer, photography editor, deputy managing editor and managing editor prior to being appointed editor in 1999. He was a member of the editorial board from 1994 to 2007, and was the senior executive responsible for the daily news operation from 1997 to 2007. He resigned from The State Journal-Register in 2007 following its sale to GateHouse Media in 2006.

In 2003, a project under Barry's direction was recognized as a finalist for the Pulitzer Prize in National Reporting. A product of collaboration between Copley News Service and The State Journal-Register staff and published as a four-day series, the project's stories and photographs examined the changing ethnic culture of Beardstown over a 15-year span.

In addition, The State Journal-Register received the top award for editorial excellence among large newspapers from the Illinois Press Association for four consecutive years (2004-2007).

For three decades, Barry and his colleagues were instrumental in developing a nationally recognized photojournalism program at The State Journal-Register. In 2005, The State Journal-Register was selected by Photo District News as one of the country's 13 best newspapers for photojournalists.

Barry created The State Journal-Register's once popular Outdoors section. He was an avid waterfowl and deer hunter, enjoyed camping, and loved the outdoors. He had been an owner of the Lower 40 Duck Club in Snicarte and cherished time spent with family at his cabin in Pike County.

He and his editorial board associates were leading proponents in raising community awareness to the significance of preserving the Margery Adams house on Clear Lake Avenue, which now is the headquarters for the Illinois Audubon Society.

Following his resignation from the newspaper, Barry joined the public relations staff of Memorial Medical Center in 2008 and, in 2010, became director of the foundation for the Illinois Press Association — a position he held until his resignation in 2016.

Barry was named Photographer of the Year by the Illinois Press Photographers Association in 1982 and Regional Photographer of the Year by the National Press Photographers Association in 1983. He received the George Day Service Award from the Illinois Press Photographers Association in 1983. In 2008, he was inducted into the Lincoln League of Journalists by the Illinois Associated Press Editors Association for exemplary service to other journalists and newspapers in Illinois.

He was a former member of the American Society of Newspaper Editors, the Illinois Associated Press Editors Association, the National Press Photographers Association and the Illinois Press Photographers Association.

Barry served for 17 years on the board of Friend-in-Deed. He also served on the boards of the American Heart Association, the Governor's Prayer Breakfast, the Illinois Associated Press Editors Association, and the Illinois Press Foundation. He was a founding board member of the Illinois First Amendment Center.

In addition to his wife, Debra, Barry is survived by his children, Tad W. Locher (Alexandra) of Havana; Bonnie Locher Pemberton (Gentry) of Centralia, Missouri; and W. Joseph Locher of Springfield.

He was a member of Our Savior's Lutheran Church.

Family will receive visitors from 3:30 to 7 p.m. Friday, Nov. 13, 2020, at Bisch and Son Funeral Home's downtown location at 505 E. Allen in Springfield. COVID-19 restrictions apply, including requiring face coverings, social distancing and only allowing 25 guest in the funeral home at one time. Services are private.

Please visit the online "Life Remembered Story" at bischandsonfuneralhome.com, where tributes and condolences may be left for the family. Memorials may be directed to the Illinois Audubon Society/Adams Wildlife Sanctuary, P.O. Box 2547, Springfield, IL 62708.