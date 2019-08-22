Barry "Knothead" Kumler, 71, of Waverly died Tuesday evening, Aug. 20, 2019, at his residence.
He was born Aug. 20, 1948, in Peoria, son of the late Leslie Eugene and Louise Rickard Kumler.
He married Carolyn Rees in 1989, and she survives.
Also surviving are his children, Angie White (Jimmy) of Waverly, Lori Farley (Jesse) of Waverly and Michele Grimmett (Coy) of Virden; a stepson, Tim Bridges (Judy) of Waverly; a stepdaughter, Kandyce Bridges of Waverly; six grandchildren, Joey White (Yasmin) of England, Jesse Farley (Alaina) of Waverly, Cody White (Maygun) of Waverly, James Vollmer (Anita) of Georgia, Colton Farley of Waverly and Gracelyn Grimmett of Virden; step-grandchildren, Jessica, Amanda, Sara, Krissy and Jenny; great-grandchildren, Evanna, Zaiden, Archer, Adalynn and Jesse; great-stepgrandchildren, Karlie, Chloe, Lyndsey and Landon; a brother, John Kumler (Leslie) of Chicago; and his children's mother, Joyce Pierceall of Palmyra.
He was preceded in death by his parents; a brother, Michael Kumler; and a great-grandson, Byron.
Barry was a truck driver who loved his job, driving himself and others. He enjoyed puzzles, talking on the CB, hanging in his garage, camping, hunting and fishing trips with Tim, and listening to country music. He loved going to his children and grandchildren's sporting events.
A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Condolences may be sent to the family online at airsman-hires.com. Neece-Airsman-Hires Funeral Home in Waverly is assisting the family with arrangements.
Published in Jacksonville Journal-Courier on Aug. 22, 2019