Beatrice E. Smith, 87, of Jacksonville died Wednesday, Feb. 20, 2019, at Heritage Health in Jacksonville.
She was born July 5, 1931, in rural Morgan County, the daughter of Lloyd and Iris Cox Ball. She married Leonard G. Smith on Nov. 9, 1951, and he survives.
Bea also is survived by two daughters, Marsha E. Smith of Springfield and Teresa L. (Scott Spencer) Cockerill of Franklin; one granddaughter, Meghan L. (Travis) Edward of Jacksonville; two great-grandchildren, Cayden M. Lane and Gauge A. Cockerill; and a third grandchild on the way, Waylon Lee. She also is survived by one sister, Margaret Cox of Nortonville; and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by one sister, Ruth Ball; and four brothers, Teddy Ball, Geoffrey Ball, Byron Ball and Gerald Ball.
Bea worked as a registered nurse and was active as a farmer's wife. An accomplished painter, Bea owned and operated Bea's Painting Nook for many years. She also enjoyed horseback riding, traveling and crafts.
A funeral will be at noon Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019, at Williamson Funeral Home, with burial at Memorial Lawn Cemetery. The family will meet friends from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday at the funeral home. Memorials are suggested to , or PAWS. Condolences may be left online at airsman-hires.com.
Williamson Funeral Home
1405 Lincoln Avenue
Jacksonville, IL 62650
(217) 243-1010
Published in Jacksonville Journal-Courier on Feb. 21, 2019