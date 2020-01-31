Beatrice M. Jones, 85, of Jacksonville and formerly of White Hall, passed away early Thursday morning, Jan. 30, 2020, at Prairie Village Health Care in Jacksonville.
She was born Oct. 23, 1934, in St. Louis, the daughter of Harry W. and Margaret E. Gorman Meyer. She married Galen L. Jones on Nov. 15, 1955, in Maplewood, Missouri and he preceded her in death on Sept. 1, 1985.
She is survived by three sons, David (Julie) Jones and Gregory Jones both of Murrayville, and Scott (Wendy) Jones of White Hall; nine grandchildren; five great-grandchildren, and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by two sons, Rory Jones (surviving wife, Carol of Murphysboro) and Paul Jones; two brothers, Harry W. Meyer, Jr. and James Meyer; and two sisters, Mary Anne Boekhout and Amelia Bonn.
Mrs. Jones was a devoted wife, mother and grandmother. She was a member of the Church of Our Saviour where she was active in the church choir and served as a lector.
A funeral mass will be celebrated at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2020, at All Saints Catholic Church in White Hall with burial at White Hall Cemetery. The family will meet friends from 10-11 a.m. on Tuesday at the church. Memorials are suggested to the All Saints Catholic Church Renovation Fund. Williamson Funeral Home in Jacksonville is in charge of the arrangements. Condolences may be left online at www.airsman-hires.com.
Published in Jacksonville Journal-Courier from Jan. 31 to Feb. 1, 2020