Obituary Print Becky G. (Bechdoldt) Hoff (1937 - 2019) | Visit Guest Book

CARROLLTON — Becky G. Hoff, 82, of West Dundee and formerly of Kane passed away Sunday, Feb. 3, 2019.



She was born Jan. 17, 1937, in Eldred, the daughter of Delbert "Boots" and Berneita "Bill" (McCaherty) Bechdoldt. She married Robert Hoff on Sept. 8, 1956, and he preceded her in death on May 19, 1996.



Becky is survived by a daughter, Breina (Andy) Campbell of West Dundee; a grandson, Hoff Campbell of West Dundee; and a sister, Sherry (Denny) Vetter of Eldred.



Becky enjoyed reading, doing cross stitch and playing cards. More than anything she loved her family and spending time with them.



A funeral will be at 10 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 7, 2019, at Airsman-Hires Funeral Home in Carrollton with burial at Oakwood Cemetery in Greenfield. Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 6, 2019, at the funeral home. Memorials are suggested to Prairie Heart Institute in Springfield. Condolences may be left online at CARROLLTON — Becky G. Hoff, 82, of West Dundee and formerly of Kane passed away Sunday, Feb. 3, 2019.She was born Jan. 17, 1937, in Eldred, the daughter of Delbert "Boots" and Berneita "Bill" (McCaherty) Bechdoldt. She married Robert Hoff on Sept. 8, 1956, and he preceded her in death on May 19, 1996.Becky is survived by a daughter, Breina (Andy) Campbell of West Dundee; a grandson, Hoff Campbell of West Dundee; and a sister, Sherry (Denny) Vetter of Eldred.Becky enjoyed reading, doing cross stitch and playing cards. More than anything she loved her family and spending time with them.A funeral will be at 10 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 7, 2019, at Airsman-Hires Funeral Home in Carrollton with burial at Oakwood Cemetery in Greenfield. Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 6, 2019, at the funeral home. Memorials are suggested to Prairie Heart Institute in Springfield. Condolences may be left online at Airsman-Hires.com. Funeral Home Airsman-Hires Funeral Home - Carrollton

108 North 5th Street

Carrollton , IL 62016

(217) 942-6818 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in Jacksonville Journal-Courier on Feb. 5, 2019 Share with Others Return to today's Obituaries for Jacksonville Journal-Courier Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close