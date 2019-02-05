CARROLLTON — Becky G. Hoff, 82, of West Dundee and formerly of Kane passed away Sunday, Feb. 3, 2019.
She was born Jan. 17, 1937, in Eldred, the daughter of Delbert "Boots" and Berneita "Bill" (McCaherty) Bechdoldt. She married Robert Hoff on Sept. 8, 1956, and he preceded her in death on May 19, 1996.
Becky is survived by a daughter, Breina (Andy) Campbell of West Dundee; a grandson, Hoff Campbell of West Dundee; and a sister, Sherry (Denny) Vetter of Eldred.
Becky enjoyed reading, doing cross stitch and playing cards. More than anything she loved her family and spending time with them.
A funeral will be at 10 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 7, 2019, at Airsman-Hires Funeral Home in Carrollton with burial at Oakwood Cemetery in Greenfield. Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 6, 2019, at the funeral home. Memorials are suggested to Prairie Heart Institute in Springfield. Condolences may be left online at Airsman-Hires.com.
