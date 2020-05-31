Becky L. Cochran
GREENFIELD — Becky L. Cochran, 66 of Greenfield passed away at her home on Friday May 29th. She was born on July 2, 1953 to Rance & Doris (Harper) Hopper. Becky married Gabriel Leon Cochran at the Athensville Baptist Church on May 4, 1973. Together they enjoyed 47 years and built a life full of love. Her devoted husband survives. She is also survived by her daughter Mandy Wagner, of Greenfield, & son, Casey Cochran (Melissa) of Muscatine, Iowa. Also surviving are four grandchildren; Morgan (Hunter) Sutton, Madison Coates & fiancé Dakota Coffey, Hunter Cochran and Sawyer Harmon. Her first great-grandson is due in July. Surviving siblings are: Sue (Raymond) Fairfield of Palmyra, Steve (Jennifer) Hopper of Greenfield, Roger (Sharon) Hopper of Pekin, & Penny (Rich) Randell of Greenfield, Sister-in-Laws, Phyllis Ogden of Jerseyville, Sue Hopper of League City, Texas, Brigitte Hopper of Alexander City, AL., & Brother-In-Law Lincoln (Gean) Cochran of Springfield,. along with several nieces and nephews. Becky was preceded in death by her parents, Rance & Doris Hopper, Sister, Sandra Scharfenberg, Brothers, Thomas Hopper & William Rance (Bill) Hopper, Brothers-in-law, Joe Roberts & Rupe Ogden & son-in-law, Mike Wagner. Becky was a member of the Athensville Baptist Church and a member of the GHS Class of 1971. She received her Cosmetology license from Scharfenberg Cosmetology School and opened a salon in their home until 1997 at which time she then became the owner/operator of the Breckenridge Salon in Jacksonville, Illinois until her retirement in 2007 due to health reasons. Becky was known for her great sense of humor, quick wit & contagious laugh. She loved her flowers and decorating her home, especially at Christmas time, which was her favorite holiday. Becky was very generous & loved giving gifts, as she was known to buy multiples so no one would be left out in the family. Due to current regulations, a private family service will be held. The Shields-Bishop Funeral Home in Greenfield is in charge of arrangements. The family requests memorials be directed to ACTS – A Call To Serve in Greenfield, Illinois. Please send a condolence or memory to the family at shields-bishopfh.com

Published in Jacksonville Journal-Courier from May 31 to Jun. 1, 2020.
