Benita Kay (Black) Moore
1941 - 2020
GALESBURG — Mrs. Benita Kay (Black) Moore, 79, of Galesburg passed away at 12 a.m. Tuesday, July 21, 2020, at Heartland Health Care Center.

Benita was born May 2, 1941, in Salem, the daughter of Oren and Verna (Seiber) Black. She married David G. Moore on June 19, 1966, in Salem.

Benita is survived by her husband of 54 years, David of Galesburg; her longtime friend, Ann Pennington of Galesburg, who since 1975 has shared Friday night pizza with the Moores; two brothers-in-law, Kenny Moore of Virden and Bob Moore of Jacksonville; and many beloved nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents and her sister, Rosalie Fear.

Benita's first eight years of education were spent in a one-room country schoolhouse with her mother as her teacher. She was co-valedictorian of Salem High School's Class of 1958. She received her Bachelor of Science degree in 1962 from Southern Illinois University-Carbondale and her master's degree in history from the University of Illinois. Benita taught civics, American history and world history at Galesburg High School for 30 years, retiring in 1992.

While living in southern Illinois, Benita was very involved in Wesley United Methodist Church and its youth program. She was a member of PEO and the Illinois Retired Teachers Association. After her retirement, Benita developed a passion for weaving and joined the Tromp-As-Writ Weaving Guild in Monmouth. One of Benita's greatest accomplishments was publishing "A Civil War Diary," a transcript of Civil War surgeon Dr. James M. Black. She later donated the transcript to the Abraham Lincoln Presidential Library and Museum in Springfield.

Visitation will be from 1 to 3 p.m. Sunday, July 26, 2020, at Hinchliff-Pearson-West Funeral Directors and Cremation Services Galesburg Chapel. Graveside services will be at 1 p.m. Monday, July 27, 2020, at Diamond Grove Cemetery in Jacksonville. Memorials may be made to the Buchanan Center for the Arts, FISH Food Pantry or Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer. Online condolences may be made at h-p-w.com.



Published in Jacksonville Journal-Courier from Jul. 24 to Jul. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
26
Visitation
01:00 - 03:00 PM
Hinchliff-Pearson-West, Galesburg
JUL
27
Graveside service
01:00 PM
Diamond Grove Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Hinchliff-Pearson-West, Galesburg
1070 West Fremont Street
Galesburg, IL 61401
(309) 343-2101
Memories & Condolences

July 24, 2020
Mrs. Moore was such a sweet and wonderful person. I always enjoyed seeing her and Mr. Moore sitting at a table at Perkins. She and Mr. Moore did an excellent job at teaching. It was always so nice seeing them together. I know she will be greatly missed. Thinking of you, Mr. Moore.
Elaine K Dean
Student
July 23, 2020
Benita was one of the nicest ladies I have ever met! Thanks for letting me cook hamburgers at your farm on Columbus Day weekends. I also caught one of my biggest bass in your pond. The walk we all always took in your creek , found a beautiful arrowhead , I still have it!! Rip Aunt Benita ❤
Eddie miller
Family
July 23, 2020
She and her husband were very nice to me and they were both great teachers as well. I'm very sorry to hear of her passing. My prayers go out to Mr. Moore.
Todd Kummer
Student
July 23, 2020
One of my favorite teachers! So many memories made and people met in her life. Amazing. :)
ed morris
Student
July 23, 2020
I was in her American History class on November 22, 1963. She was called out for a few moments When she returned she tearfully informed us of what had happened in Dallas that day. I have never forgotten watching her deliver that information. She kept it together for us, the students. Loved her before and after. Sounds like she has had a good life, so happy that she did.
Ken Varnold
Student
July 22, 2020
he Angels have a new teacher and mentor, heaven will never be the same! A wonderful person with a beautiful soul. She has influenced so many students over the years. Prayers and hugs for David , family and friends.
Peter Anderson
Student
