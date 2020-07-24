GALESBURG — Mrs. Benita Kay (Black) Moore, 79, of Galesburg passed away at 12 a.m. Tuesday, July 21, 2020, at Heartland Health Care Center.

Benita was born May 2, 1941, in Salem, the daughter of Oren and Verna (Seiber) Black. She married David G. Moore on June 19, 1966, in Salem.

Benita is survived by her husband of 54 years, David of Galesburg; her longtime friend, Ann Pennington of Galesburg, who since 1975 has shared Friday night pizza with the Moores; two brothers-in-law, Kenny Moore of Virden and Bob Moore of Jacksonville; and many beloved nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents and her sister, Rosalie Fear.

Benita's first eight years of education were spent in a one-room country schoolhouse with her mother as her teacher. She was co-valedictorian of Salem High School's Class of 1958. She received her Bachelor of Science degree in 1962 from Southern Illinois University-Carbondale and her master's degree in history from the University of Illinois. Benita taught civics, American history and world history at Galesburg High School for 30 years, retiring in 1992.

While living in southern Illinois, Benita was very involved in Wesley United Methodist Church and its youth program. She was a member of PEO and the Illinois Retired Teachers Association. After her retirement, Benita developed a passion for weaving and joined the Tromp-As-Writ Weaving Guild in Monmouth. One of Benita's greatest accomplishments was publishing "A Civil War Diary," a transcript of Civil War surgeon Dr. James M. Black. She later donated the transcript to the Abraham Lincoln Presidential Library and Museum in Springfield.

Visitation will be from 1 to 3 p.m. Sunday, July 26, 2020, at Hinchliff-Pearson-West Funeral Directors and Cremation Services Galesburg Chapel. Graveside services will be at 1 p.m. Monday, July 27, 2020, at Diamond Grove Cemetery in Jacksonville. Memorials may be made to the Buchanan Center for the Arts, FISH Food Pantry or Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer. Online condolences may be made at h-p-w.com.