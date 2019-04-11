Obituary Print Bernard J. "Mac" McDonald (1927 - 2019) | Visit Guest Book

Bernard J. "Mac" McDonald, 91, of South Jacksonville died Tuesday, April 9, 2019, at Heritage Health in Jacksonville.



He was born April 18, 1927, in Hardin, the son of Andrew and Ida Taviner McDonald. He married Marian J. Deitrick McGinnis on March 25, 1975, in Jacksonville, and she survives.



He also is survived by one daughter, Rachel McDonald of Florida; two stepsons, Layne McGinnis of Beardstown and Shaun (Chris) McGinnis of South Jacksonville; two grandsons, Michael (Shelby) McGinnis of Fort Campbell, Kentucky, and Steven (Lauren) McGinnis of Chicago; and two great-grandsons, Erik and Eivin McGinnis, both of Fort Campbell, Kentucky.



Mr. McDonald attended the Catholic school in Hardin before joining the United States Army in December 1945. He served in Germany, being awarded the World War II Victory Medal and the Army of Occupation Medal. After serving his country, he worked as a barber and later worked for Mobil Chemical in Jacksonville. After his retirement, he was known as an entrepreneur, running several successful businesses. He was a member of Jacksonville American Legion Post #279 and Jacksonville VFW Post #1379. Mac had a passion for jazz music and was a friend of Bill W.



