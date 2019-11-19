WINCHESTER — Bernard L. Evans, 86, of Winchester passed away Friday, Nov. 15, 2019, in Winchester.
He was born May 4, 1933, in Jacksonville, the son of the late Roy Edward "Happy" and Bertha Frances Moore Evans. He was a 1951 graduate of Winchester High School and a graduate of Millikin University. He served his country in the U.S. Army as a member of the U.S. Army Band. He was a teacher and an accomplished musician, having begun teaching in Illinois and then teaching in New Jersey until his retirement. After retirement, he returned to Winchester and continued teaching piano for many years. He was organist and music director for St. Mark's Catholic Church, where he was a member. Bernard was a member of Knights of Columbus Council 2967.
He is survived by two nephews, Mark (Ginger) Leonard and Mike (Elsa) Leonard; and a niece, Melissa (Troy) Zinsmeyer; several great-nephews; a great-niece; and two great-great-nieces. Preceding him in death were his sisters, Mary Katherine Evans and Margaret Ann Leonard (surviving husband, James D. Leonard).
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Friday, Nov. 22, 2019, at St. Mark's Catholic Church in Winchester. Burial will be at St. Mark's Cemetery. Visitation with the family will be from 4:30 to 7 p.m. Thursday at Coonrod Funeral Home in Winchester, where a rosary service will be at 4 p.m. Thursday.
Memorial contributions may be made to St. Mark's Church. Condolences may be sent to the family at airsman-hires.com. Coonrod Funeral Home in Winchester is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Jacksonville Journal-Courier on Nov. 19, 2019