Bernita Ann Gotschall Werries, 78, of Jacksonville passed away on Monday, July 20, 2020, at her home.

She was born Nov. 21, 1941, in Alton, daughter of Raymond and Helen (Whittaker) Gotschall. She married Wayne Parker on April 7, 1964; they later divorced but remained friends. She then married Jim Werries on Aug. 13, 2013, in Jacksonville and he survives.

Bernita was a graduate of Jacksonville High School, also earning a certificate from Lincoln Land Community College to work as a teacher's aide. She made her living as a homemaker while raising her children and then began working as a teacher's aide. She was a member of Calvary Baptist Church in Jacksonville, where she was very active and played piano. Bernita enjoyed crocheting and made many baby blankets over the years. She loved reading, quilting and sewing. She was a great seamstress and sewed clothes for many people. She had sewn everything from recital costumes and kilts to formal and wedding dresses. Later in life, throughout a time of illness, she became patient and never complained. If her kids could thank her for anything, it would be for taking them to church and teaching them about having faith in God.

In addition to her husband, Bernita is survived by her children, Sherri (David) Helmich of Virginia, Susan (Terry) Parker-Lyons of Delavan, Raymond (Janine) Parker of Rushville, Janet Jones of Meredosia and Brenda Parker-Young of Taylorville; 15 grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; and an uncle, George (Patti) Caudle of Palmyra. She was preceded in death by her father, Raymond Gotschall; and her mother, Helen Gilleland.

Funeral services for Bernita will be at 11 a.m. Friday, July 24, 2020, at Calvary Baptist Church in Jacksonville with Pastor Ron Heard officiating. Burial will be at Ebenezer Cemetery in Jacksonville. Visitation will be from 10 to 11 a.m. Friday at the church.

In lieu of flowers, memorials in Bernita's honor may be made to Calvary Baptist Church, 859 N. Main St., Jacksonville, IL 62650 and will be accepted by McCracken-Dean Funeral Home, which is in charge of arrangements and is being assisted by Buchanan Cody Funeral Home of Jacksonville. Condolences may be left online at mdfh.com.