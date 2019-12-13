ASHLAND — Bessie B. "Bess" Hannel, 86, of Ashland died Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2019, at Memorial Medical Center in Springfield.
She was born Nov. 1, 1933, in Triplett, Missouri, the daughter of Paul "Friday" and Hazel Mae Duffield Dawson. She married Gerald "Jerry" Hannel on June 21, 1952, and he preceded her in death on April 5, 2015.
She is survived by five children, Steven Hannel of Ashland, Sharon Briggs (husband, Rick) of Springfield, Robert Hannel (wife, Martha) of Pleasant Plains, Cindy Hannel of Ashland and Ron Hannel (wife, Brenda) of Dawson; eight grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; one brother, Louie Dawson (wife, Georgie) of Petersburg; and her beloved granddog "LouLou". She was preceded in death by one granddaughter; and four brothers, Clinton, Bill, Dean and Joe Dawson (surviving wife, Cheryl of Springfield.)
Mrs. Hannel crocheted many afghans and enjoyed giving them away. She also enjoyed crafting, gardening and flowers. She loved chicken figurines and enjoyed collecting them over the years. Bess was content living a simple life.
A graveside funeral will be at 11:15 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2019, at Ashland Cemetery. The family will meet friends from 10 to 11 a.m. Tuesday, prior to the service, at Buchanan & Cody Funeral Home in Ashland. Memorials are suggested to . Condolences may be sent at buchanancody.com.
Published in Jacksonville Journal-Courier on Dec. 13, 2019