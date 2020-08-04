Betti Jane Singleton, 69, of Jacksonville passed away Sunday, Aug. 2, 2020 at her home.

She was born Dec. 20, 1950, in Jacksonville, the daughter of Raymond and Margaret Berry. She married Aaron D. Singleton on March 12, 1988, in Denver, Colorado, and he survives.

Betti also is survived by four children, Arthur K. (Lori) Singleton of Sacramento, California, Deadra (John) Hodges of Denver, Colorado, Joyce Singleton of Denver, Colorado, and LaShel Singleton of Monroe, Georgia; three goddaughters; a godson; numerous grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; a brother, Donno Berry of Thornton, Colorado; a sister, Shirley Pettit of Jacksonville; and a host of nieces, nephews and extended family.

A 1969 graduate of Jacksonville High School, Betti attended Foothills College in California. Early in her life, she was employed by Illinois Power and later became a devoted residential care worker for Illinois School for the Visually Impaired.

Betti and her husband founded By Faith Community Baptist Church in Jacksonville. She currently was a member of Mount Emory Baptist Church. In her spare time, Betti enjoyed coloring, fishing, camping, ceramics and sewing.

Memorial services will be at 1 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 6, 2020, at Buchanan & Cody Funeral Home in Jacksonville. For the safety of those attending, the family requests that face masks be worn.