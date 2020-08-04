1/1
Betti Jane Singleton
1950 - 2020
Betti Jane Singleton, 69, of Jacksonville passed away Sunday, Aug. 2, 2020 at her home.

She was born Dec. 20, 1950, in Jacksonville, the daughter of Raymond and Margaret Berry. She married Aaron D. Singleton on March 12, 1988, in Denver, Colorado, and he survives.

Betti also is survived by four children, Arthur K. (Lori) Singleton of Sacramento, California, Deadra (John) Hodges of Denver, Colorado, Joyce Singleton of Denver, Colorado, and LaShel Singleton of Monroe, Georgia; three goddaughters; a godson; numerous grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; a brother, Donno Berry of Thornton, Colorado; a sister, Shirley Pettit of Jacksonville; and a host of nieces, nephews and extended family.

A 1969 graduate of Jacksonville High School, Betti attended Foothills College in California. Early in her life, she was employed by Illinois Power and later became a devoted residential care worker for Illinois School for the Visually Impaired.

Betti and her husband founded By Faith Community Baptist Church in Jacksonville. She currently was a member of Mount Emory Baptist Church. In her spare time, Betti enjoyed coloring, fishing, camping, ceramics and sewing.

Memorial services will be at 1 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 6, 2020, at Buchanan & Cody Funeral Home in Jacksonville. For the safety of those attending, the family requests that face masks be worn. Condolences may be sent online at buchanancody.com.



Published in Jacksonville Journal-Courier from Aug. 4 to Aug. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
6
Memorial service
01:00 PM
Buchanan & Cody Funeral Home, Jacksonville Chapel - Jacksonville
Funeral services provided by
Buchanan & Cody Funeral Home, Jacksonville Chapel - Jacksonville
1100 Lincoln Ave.
Jacksonville, IL 62650
(217) 243-4000
Memories & Condolences

4 entries
August 3, 2020
Thoughts and prayers are with you Aaron and loved ones. Praying you feel God’s comfort and His peace. Know Betti is with our loving Savior.
Jeanette Gant
August 3, 2020
Bertha Johnson-Lambert
August 3, 2020
Aaron my heart is breaking for you and your family please know you all are in my prayers Betti was a wonderful person I always like to run into her at work or out and about jville she always had a smile on her face and so nice to chat with she is in a much better place now ... Heaven sure did get a wonderful angel ....Fly high Betti see you on the other side some day
Kina Shoemaker
Friend
August 3, 2020
Sending heartfelt condolences to Betti’s family. Betti was such a sparkling light in our graduating class of 1969 at JHS. I have wonderful memories of her sweet and fun personality. May she rest joyfully in the arms of Christ Jesus. You will all be in our prayers.
Warmly,
Vicki (Surratt-Gioscio) Soles
Rockingham, VA
Vicki Soles
Friend
