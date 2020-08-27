Bettie Louise Reveal Farmer, 88, of South Jacksonville passed away Monday, Aug. 24, 2020, at Jacksonville Skilled Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Jacksonville.

She was born Aug. 25, 1931, in Morgan County, the daughter of Oren E. and Viola Woods Reveal. She married John A. Farmer on Aug. 15, 1950, in Pittsfield, and he preceded her in death on Oct. 17, 2015.

She is survived by five daughters, Sandra Turner of Jacksonville, twins Georgeann Chalcraft of Jacksonville and Joann (James) Kleinschmidt of Arenzville, Susan Owsley of Nauvoo and Robyn (Ken) Young of Sycamore; one son, John A. "Hoss" (Lisa) Farmer of Jacksonville; 13 grandchildren; 26 great-grandchildren; three great-great-grandchildren; three sisters, Brenda (Brad) Fundel of Winchester, Vickie (Earl J.) Turner of Jacksonville and Carol (Robert) Gilmore of Roodhouse; three brothers, Jim (Judy) Reveal of Broken Arrow, Oklahoma, Wendell Reveal of Jacksonville and Steve (Karen) Reveal of Jacksonville; and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by one great-grandson, Grant Michael Buchanan; one brother, Gerald "Buzz" Reveal (surviving wife, Rose Mary of Jacksonville); three sisters, Norma Lowe, Delores Krueger and Shirley Rector (surviving husband, Keith of New Berlin); and two siblings in infancy.

Bettie was the oldest of 13 children. She was a caregiver with a heart of pure gold; a mother to all, who would help anyone in need. Bettie stepped in as the mother of all her siblings and their families through the years, after the passing of her own mother. She was a mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and great-great-grandmother to her family and extended family members. There was always a seat at the table.

A memorial service will be at 1 p.m. Monday, Aug. 31, 2020, at Williamson Funeral Home with burial at Ebenezer Cemetery. The family will meet friends from noon to 1 p.m. Monday at the funeral home. Because of current conditions, face masks and social distancing are required. Because of the superior care and commitment of the staff at Jacksonville Skilled Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, who treated Bettie like their family, memorials are suggested to the Jacksonville Skilled Nursing and Rehabilitation Center's Resident Activity Fund. Condolences may be left online at airsman-hires.com.