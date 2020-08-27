1/1
Bettie Louise Reveal Farmer
1931 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Bettie's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Bettie Louise Reveal Farmer, 88, of South Jacksonville passed away Monday, Aug. 24, 2020, at Jacksonville Skilled Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Jacksonville.

She was born Aug. 25, 1931, in Morgan County, the daughter of Oren E. and Viola Woods Reveal. She married John A. Farmer on Aug. 15, 1950, in Pittsfield, and he preceded her in death on Oct. 17, 2015.

She is survived by five daughters, Sandra Turner of Jacksonville, twins Georgeann Chalcraft of Jacksonville and Joann (James) Kleinschmidt of Arenzville, Susan Owsley of Nauvoo and Robyn (Ken) Young of Sycamore; one son, John A. "Hoss" (Lisa) Farmer of Jacksonville; 13 grandchildren; 26 great-grandchildren; three great-great-grandchildren; three sisters, Brenda (Brad) Fundel of Winchester, Vickie (Earl J.) Turner of Jacksonville and Carol (Robert) Gilmore of Roodhouse; three brothers, Jim (Judy) Reveal of Broken Arrow, Oklahoma, Wendell Reveal of Jacksonville and Steve (Karen) Reveal of Jacksonville; and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by one great-grandson, Grant Michael Buchanan; one brother, Gerald "Buzz" Reveal (surviving wife, Rose Mary of Jacksonville); three sisters, Norma Lowe, Delores Krueger and Shirley Rector (surviving husband, Keith of New Berlin); and two siblings in infancy.

Bettie was the oldest of 13 children. She was a caregiver with a heart of pure gold; a mother to all, who would help anyone in need. Bettie stepped in as the mother of all her siblings and their families through the years, after the passing of her own mother. She was a mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and great-great-grandmother to her family and extended family members. There was always a seat at the table.

A memorial service will be at 1 p.m. Monday, Aug. 31, 2020, at Williamson Funeral Home with burial at Ebenezer Cemetery. The family will meet friends from noon to 1 p.m. Monday at the funeral home. Because of current conditions, face masks and social distancing are required. Because of the superior care and commitment of the staff at Jacksonville Skilled Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, who treated Bettie like their family, memorials are suggested to the Jacksonville Skilled Nursing and Rehabilitation Center's Resident Activity Fund. Condolences may be left online at airsman-hires.com.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Jacksonville Journal-Courier from Aug. 27 to Aug. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
31
Visitation
12:00 - 01:00 PM
WILLIAMSON-AIRSMAN-HIRES FUNERAL HOME
Send Flowers
AUG
31
Memorial service
01:00 PM
WILLIAMSON-AIRSMAN-HIRES FUNERAL HOME
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
WILLIAMSON-AIRSMAN-HIRES FUNERAL HOME
1405 Lincoln Avenue
Jacksonville, IL 62650
(217) 243-1010
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved