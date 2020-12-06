1/1
Bettigail Dyche
1941 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Bettigail's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Bettigail Dyche, 78, of Jacksonville and formerly of Beardstown, passed away, Wednesday, Nov. 11 at Passavant Area Hospital in Jacksonville.

She was born Dec. 15, 1941 in Beardstown, the daughter of A. L. "Jerry" Kiser and Twila Abigail Belville-Newell. She married her high school sweetheart, Bill H. Dyche on July 22, 1962 in Beardstown and he survives.

She is also survived by her three sons, Bill, II (Diane) Dyche of Bourbonnais, Brian (Jennifer) Dyche of Jacksonville and Brent (Kari) Dyche of Morton; and nine grandchildren, Jonathan Dyche, Brianna (Evan) Wisely, Allison, Ashton, Ryder, Drew, Drake, Brooklyn and Walker Dyche. She was preceded in death by her parents; and step-father, Thurman "Truman" Newell.

Mrs. Dyche was a 1960 graduate of Beardstown High School and a member of The Pilot Club of Jacksonville, Christian Women's Organization and Liter Baptist Church in Literberry. Bettigail co-owned Dyche Rentals in Beardstown and owned/operated Abigail's Gift Shop for several years. Prior to owning her shop, she had been previously employed at Heilig-Myers Furniture and the Cass County Health Department. She enjoyed volunteering her time at Passavant Area Hospital Gift Shop. Bettigail loved spending time with her grandchildren and friends, her church and church family, dog, Sadie and her two kitties, Max and Macy. Aside from her family, church and work, Bettigail enjoyed sewing and camping.

A private funeral service will be held on Saturday, Dec. 12, 2020 at Sager Funeral Home in Beardstown with entombment to follow at Beardstown City Cemetery. Friends are invited to join the funeral procession at 10:45 a.m. at the Sager Funeral Home parking lot. Upon arrival at the cemetery, the family requests that you stay in your vehicle or just outside of your vehicle to adhere to social distancing guidelines. In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to Liter Baptist Church. Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.sagerfuneralhome.com.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Jacksonville Journal-Courier from Dec. 6 to Dec. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
12
Funeral service
Sager Funeral Home
Send Flowers
DEC
12
Service
10:45 AM
Sager Funeral Home
Send Flowers
DEC
12
Entombment
Beardstown City Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Sager Funeral Home
202 East 8th Street
Beardstown, IL 62618
(217) 323-2001
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved