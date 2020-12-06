Bettigail Dyche, 78, of Jacksonville and formerly of Beardstown, passed away, Wednesday, Nov. 11 at Passavant Area Hospital in Jacksonville.

She was born Dec. 15, 1941 in Beardstown, the daughter of A. L. "Jerry" Kiser and Twila Abigail Belville-Newell. She married her high school sweetheart, Bill H. Dyche on July 22, 1962 in Beardstown and he survives.

She is also survived by her three sons, Bill, II (Diane) Dyche of Bourbonnais, Brian (Jennifer) Dyche of Jacksonville and Brent (Kari) Dyche of Morton; and nine grandchildren, Jonathan Dyche, Brianna (Evan) Wisely, Allison, Ashton, Ryder, Drew, Drake, Brooklyn and Walker Dyche. She was preceded in death by her parents; and step-father, Thurman "Truman" Newell.

Mrs. Dyche was a 1960 graduate of Beardstown High School and a member of The Pilot Club of Jacksonville, Christian Women's Organization and Liter Baptist Church in Literberry. Bettigail co-owned Dyche Rentals in Beardstown and owned/operated Abigail's Gift Shop for several years. Prior to owning her shop, she had been previously employed at Heilig-Myers Furniture and the Cass County Health Department. She enjoyed volunteering her time at Passavant Area Hospital Gift Shop. Bettigail loved spending time with her grandchildren and friends, her church and church family, dog, Sadie and her two kitties, Max and Macy. Aside from her family, church and work, Bettigail enjoyed sewing and camping.

A private funeral service will be held on Saturday, Dec. 12, 2020 at Sager Funeral Home in Beardstown with entombment to follow at Beardstown City Cemetery. Friends are invited to join the funeral procession at 10:45 a.m. at the Sager Funeral Home parking lot. Upon arrival at the cemetery, the family requests that you stay in your vehicle or just outside of your vehicle to adhere to social distancing guidelines. In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to Liter Baptist Church. Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.sagerfuneralhome.com.