BEARDSTOWN — Betty A. Lippert, 88, of Beardstown, died Sunday, Oct. 18 at Heritage Health in Beardstown.

She was born Aug. 10, 1932 in Beardstown, the son of Marvin Ray and Katherine Schweer Hungerford. She married Max Alden Lippert on March 2, 1952 and he preceded her in death on July 26, 2011.

She is survived by three daughters Judy Bowman of Jacksonville, Karen (husband Steve) Reveal of Jacksonville, and Janet Fritz of Beardstown; one son David Shores of Georgia; 8 grandchildren; 16 great grandchildren; and one brother Pete (wife Nettie) Hungerford of California. She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, her son-in-law Jeff Fritz; and two brothers Glenn Lauderback and Donnie Hungerford.

Betty graduated from Beardstown High School in the class of 1950. She was a baptized and confirmed member of St. John's Lutheran Church in Beardstown. She was a secretary for the administrator of Schmidt Memorial Hospital in Beardstown and worked at the Secretary of State Office in Springfield. Betty enjoyed crossword puzzles and camping with her husband. She was a die-hard Chicago Cubs fan and one of her happiest moments in life was watching them win the world series. Betty's greatest joy was her grandkids and great grandkids. Her personality was contagious, and she will be greatly missed by all those she leaves behind.

A memorial service will be held at 11:30 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 20 at Colwell Memorial Home in Beardstown. Burial will be burial in the Beardstown City Cemetery. The family will meet with friends one hour prior to the service at the memorial home on Tuesday.

Due to the current health situation, face masks will be required and to comply with social distancing guidelines, a limited number of people will be allowed in the memorial home at one time.

Memorials have been suggested to Guthrie-Pierce VFW Post #1239. Condolences may be left online at www.colwellmemorialhome.com or on Facebook at Colwell Memorial Home.