Betty Ann Farmer Jarvis
Betty Ann Farmer Jarvis, 89, of Temple, Texas, and formerly of Jacksonville died Thursday, Sept. 17, 2020, at TLC Western Hills Nursing and Rehabilitation in Temple.

She was born Jan. 3, 1931, in Carrollton, the daughter of John Louis and Thelma Leona Ash Jouett. She married Lindell Farmer on Dec. 17, 1949, and he preceded her in death on Aug. 26, 2000.

She is survived by three children, John L. (Deanna) Farmer of Springfield, Lori D. (David) Taylor-Anderson of McGregor, Texas, and Michael P. Farmer of Springfield; a daughter-in-law, Liz Farmer of Pahrump, Nevada; 29 grandchildren; numerous great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren; and one sister, Mary Ellen (deceased husband, Kenneth) Scott of Princeville. She was preceded in death by three children, Vickie Sanders, James Farmer and Kevin D. Farmer; a son-in-law, Bruce Taylor; a brother, Truman Louis Jouett; and her former husband, Donald Jarvis.

Betty was a graduate of Carrollton High School. She worked as a nurse's aid at Barton W. Stone Christian Home and in the obstetrics department at Passavant Hospital, both in Jacksonville, and for Boyd Memorial Hospital in Carrollton. She was a member of Liter Baptist Church.

A memorial service will be at 11 a.m. Friday, Nov. 20, 2020, at Buchanan & Cody Funeral Home in Jacksonville with burial at Camp Butler National Cemetery in Springfield. The family will meet friends from 10 to 11 a.m. Friday, prior to the service, at the funeral home. Because of pandemic requirements, occupancy will be limited to 25 people at a time during the visitation and service. Memorials are suggested to Liter Baptist Church. Condolences may be sent at buchanancody.com.



Published in Jacksonville Journal-Courier from Nov. 14 to Nov. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Buchanan & Cody Funeral Home, Jacksonville Chapel - Jacksonville
1100 Lincoln Ave.
Jacksonville, IL 62650
(217) 243-4000
