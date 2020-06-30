Betty Fox Hays
1927 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Betty's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

VIRGINIA — Betty Fox Hays, 92, of Virginia and a former resident of Concordia Village in Springfield, died Sunday, June 28, 2020, at Walker Nursing Home.

She was born Aug. 27, 1927, in Jacksonville, the daughter of Francis "Frank" and Edith Taylor Fox. She lived in Virginia for most of her life.

She is survived by one son and two daughters, Alan (Jennifer) Hays of East Peoria, Nancy (James) Hall of Springfield and Margaret (Ed) Germain of The Villages, Florida; 10 grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; and one brother, Merle (Mary) Fox of Jacksonville. She was preceded in death by her parents; one daughter, Edith McCollister (surviving husband,Bob of Jacksonville); and one sister, Eleanor Devlin.

She attended Iowa State University after high school. For many years,until she retired, Betty worked as an insurance clerk/bookkeeper for several area doctors, including Drs. Dumonceaux, Beard, Vincent, Auner, Norbury and Kolmer. She was a member of First Presbyterian Church in Virginia, where she served as an elder and deacon.

Her freezer was almost always full of cookies, which she shared generously with visitors, including her eager grandchildren. She was a member of Walnut Grove Household Science Club. She treasured her circle of family and friends, and nothing gave her more joy than inviting those family and friends to gather around her dining room table. She will be especially remembered for her kindness and her quiet service to her family, friends, church and the community she loved.

Because of the pandemic, a private family service will be held with burial at Walnut Ridge Cemetery in Virginia. Memorials are suggested to First Presbyterian Church of Virginia or the Walker Nursing Home Activity Fund. Buchanan & Cody Funeral Home in Virginia is in charge of arrangements. Condolences may be left at buchanancody.com.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Jacksonville Journal-Courier from Jun. 30 to Jul. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Buchanan & Cody Funeral Home, Virginia Chapel - Virginia
102 S. Cass St.
Virginia, IL 62691
(217) 452-3031
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

6 entries
June 29, 2020
So very sorry to hear of Betty's passing. She was a wonderful lady and will be missed by many.
Vicki DeFord
Friend
June 29, 2020
I have so many fond memories of Betty. I loved being at her house when I was growing up. Shes been such a good friend to my Mom and family. We loved her! You all were so blessed to have such a wonderful Mother. Prayers and hugs to all her family. Im sure LUCY and her have already had a conversation. ❤
Wilma (Sue) Hill
Friend
June 29, 2020
I will miss Granzie a great deal. I missed her when she moved to Springfield and now that she has passed to be with her family that has gone before her, I will miss her even more. She was a wonderful woman and like another Grandmother to me. She always supported me and encouraged me in activities I did at school and even bike a thon's . When I got older I started clearing her walkway for her in the winter. It is sad to hear of her passing. My thoughts and prayers are with her family and loved ones at this time.
Lore Ann McKennedy
Neighbor
June 29, 2020
So sorry to hear of Betty's passing, but am assured she is with our Lord. Betty was a great friend. I so enjoyed our visits.
Shirlee Clark
Friend
June 29, 2020
Betty was lovely lady. Always had a smile on her face. Sure going to miss her. Prayers for Betty's family
Betty Eilers
Friend
June 29, 2020
Betty was such a wonderful Lady, she left a lasting memories of our visit to the doctors office. Always a warm smile and greeting. My Sympathies to Bettys family.
Julie Potts
Acquaintance
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved