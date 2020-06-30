VIRGINIA — Betty Fox Hays, 92, of Virginia and a former resident of Concordia Village in Springfield, died Sunday, June 28, 2020, at Walker Nursing Home.

She was born Aug. 27, 1927, in Jacksonville, the daughter of Francis "Frank" and Edith Taylor Fox. She lived in Virginia for most of her life.

She is survived by one son and two daughters, Alan (Jennifer) Hays of East Peoria, Nancy (James) Hall of Springfield and Margaret (Ed) Germain of The Villages, Florida; 10 grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; and one brother, Merle (Mary) Fox of Jacksonville. She was preceded in death by her parents; one daughter, Edith McCollister (surviving husband,Bob of Jacksonville); and one sister, Eleanor Devlin.

She attended Iowa State University after high school. For many years,until she retired, Betty worked as an insurance clerk/bookkeeper for several area doctors, including Drs. Dumonceaux, Beard, Vincent, Auner, Norbury and Kolmer. She was a member of First Presbyterian Church in Virginia, where she served as an elder and deacon.

Her freezer was almost always full of cookies, which she shared generously with visitors, including her eager grandchildren. She was a member of Walnut Grove Household Science Club. She treasured her circle of family and friends, and nothing gave her more joy than inviting those family and friends to gather around her dining room table. She will be especially remembered for her kindness and her quiet service to her family, friends, church and the community she loved.

Because of the pandemic, a private family service will be held with burial at Walnut Ridge Cemetery in Virginia. Memorials are suggested to First Presbyterian Church of Virginia or the Walker Nursing Home Activity Fund. Buchanan & Cody Funeral Home in Virginia is in charge of arrangements. Condolences may be left at buchanancody.com.