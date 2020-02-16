WHITE HALL - Betty Ilene Jouett, age 91, of White Hall, died Friday, Feb. 14, 2020, at Lavender Ridge in Jacksonville.
She was born Aug. 6, 1928, in Alton, the daughter of the late Rev. George Christopher and Florence Edith (Hartwick) Kirchner. She married Robert Lee Jouett on March 10, 1950, in Edwardsville, and he preceded her in death on Sept. 27, 2008.
Surviving are three daughters, Karen Kay (husband, Warren) Rabe of Virginia, Linda Jouett Cohen of Springfield, and Janet Gail (husband, Michael D.) Hansen of White Hall; and a son, Christopher David (wife, Pamela) Jouett of Athens. There are nine grandchildren, Michael Rabe, Kimberly Overbay, Jessica Bennett, Jennifer Deihl, Brian Hansen, Eric Hansen, Charles Jouett, Joshua Jouett and Cabriel Jouett; and 13 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; a brother, Robert Kirchner; and a sister, Mildred Koehler.
She was a member of White Hall First Baptist Church. She worked at Carps Department Store in Jacksonville, Hopkins Jewelers in Roodhouse, and was manager of Meldisco Shoes (in Kmart) in Jacksonville for many years, retiring in 1993. Besides her work, Betty was a busy homemaker and loved caring for her husband and children.
Visitation will be from 9-11 a.m. on Monday at the Airsman-Hires Funeral Home in White Hall. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. that morning at the funeral home. Burial will follow in White Hall Cemetery. Memorials may be made to the Alzheimer's Foundation or the Condolences may be left online at: www.airsman-hires.com.
Published in Jacksonville Journal-Courier on Feb. 16, 2020