Betty J. Mosley
1922 - 2020
Betty J. Mosley, 97, of Jacksonville died Thursday, Sept. 3, 2020, at the home of her daughter, Jill Waggener.

She was born Sept. 21, 1922, in Moline, the daughter of John Russell and Gretchen Marie Musch Beard. She married Victor E. "Vic" Mosley on April 28, 1944, in Sioux City, Iowa, and he preceded her in death on Aug. 19, 1985.

She is survived by two daughters, Rebecca Ann Baur of Oak Brook and Jill Suzanne Waggener of Jacksonville; six grandchildren, Brad (Kerry) Baur, Angela (Mark) Lawler, Elizabeth (Arik) Hetue, Blake (Jasmine) Waggener, Garrett Waggener (fiancée, Brandy Wankel) and Spencer (Tricia) Waggener; and 11 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband; one son, John Victor Mosley; two sisters, Doris Srout and Mardell Heth; one brother in infancy; and two sons-in-law, James J. "Jim" Baur and Lyndell H. "Lynn" Waggener.

Mrs. Mosley graduated from Golden High School and St. Francis School of Nursing in Peoria. She then joined the Army and was a World War II veteran, serving as a nurse stationed in England and earning the rank of first lieutenant. While there, she was fondly referred to as "Betty Boop" by her nursing sisters. After her discharge, she began her career as a nurse at Passavant Area Hospital in Jacksonville. She also taught at the LPN School of Nursing. Betty was a member of Faith Lutheran Church, Pilot Club, American Legion and the Explorers Bible Class, and was involved with The Salvation Army. She enjoyed playing bridge, taking tap classes at Passavant and participating in the Follies, and traveling the world with Mickey Olson and the Farmers State Bank Group. She especially loved vacationing in Michigan with Vic.

A private family service will be held at Faith Lutheran Church, with burial at Camp Butler National Cemetery in Springfield. A celebration of life gathering will be held at a later date. Memorials are suggested to Memorial Home Hospice or Faith Lutheran Church. Buchanan & Cody Funeral Home in Jacksonville is in charge of arrangements. Condolences may be left at buchanancody.com.



Published in Jacksonville Journal-Courier from Sep. 12 to Sep. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
September 9, 2020
Becky we send our deepest sympathy to you and Jill, and, to your family. I enjoyed reading about your Mom. She was an amazing woman. Our thoughts and prayers are with you at this most difficult time.
Nancy and Bob
Nancy Wojcinski
Friend
September 8, 2020
Prayers for comfort my friend. Thinking of you and yours. Not an easy path to lose a loved one ever. My condolences. Sincerely, Cathy
Cathy Boensel
Friend
September 8, 2020
Betty was so much fun and I always left with a smile on my face after being around her. So glad I got to know her through the hospital. She called em as she saw em!
Patty Fitzpatrick
Acquaintance
September 8, 2020
Betty was a wonderful nurse and I have many good memories of working with her at Passavant. Sorry to hear of her passing.
Bernie Hoagland
Friend
September 8, 2020
Mrs. Mosley was one of my favorite instructors in nursing school. Rest in peace.
Rhonda Brogdon
Student
September 8, 2020
I was lucky enough to be one of Mrs. Mosley's LPN students in the mid to late 1970's. She was on of my favorite teachers and I learned so much from her. I later became a RN. I was at her house once, can't remember why, and loved seeing her Christmas tree in place year round and decorated for the different seasons/holidays. My thoughts and prayers are with her family during this time. RIP Betty!
Deborah McEvers
Student
September 7, 2020
Jill and families, so sorry to hear of the loss of your mom. She will be missed by all that knew her. She was a great lady. You have so many great memories to have and to cherish. You and your family are in our thoughts and prayers.
Kathy Newbery and family
Friend
September 6, 2020
Jill & family, so very sorry to hear of your mother's death. Betty was such a livewire -- so very proud of her service in WWII and always ready to share stories of her experiences. Loved having her as a part of book club discussions at Knollwood. She enjoyed reading mysteries, and was always asking for a good book when I was making my deliveries from the library. Will certainly miss her.
Diane Hollendonner
Friend
September 6, 2020
I have fond old memories of Betty at Passavant when we both started in early 1950's. Remember Vic & believe John was in one of my son's JHS class. I enjoyed Betty's friendship- a good & fun gal. Joan Stafford, R.N. retired (grad. of Dixon, Ill. Hospital).
Joan Stafford
Friend
September 6, 2020
Jill and family,
I’m so sorry to hear of your mother’s passing. She was quite the character and devoted, proud member of the nursing profession. I treasure our two generation family friendship. Thank you for emulating her as a care giver and especially for sharing her with us
Kathy Dalton Hackman
Friend
September 6, 2020
Grandma, perhaps better known as Granny, with her signature smiley face mark, was a spunky and caring individual! I remember standing on the front lawn in Michigan and learned from her at a young age to ‘never ask a woman her age.’ I think it comes down to the fact that once you are over 40, you don’t remember it anyway! She wanted me to ‘‘promise to never sit with your legs up on the dashboard’ and told me an account of how dangerous it could be. I feel guilty every time I do it and I know she is ‘tsking’ me! But I know her ‘words of wisdom’ were her way of spreading her knowledge (which she kept a sharp mind through all those crossword puzzles!) and sharing her love with future generations.
I have fond memories of her speeding along in her little red car, always on the go, and so involved in her church. She made sure her pastor knew all about us and he greeted us each by name when we would visit Jacksonville for the Easter Sunday service each year. Even though she was so busy, she never missed an opportunity to write a letter, sharing about her bible study, vacation groups and the many other things she did that month!
She was so very proud of her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. How grateful I am that she made this world a better place: through her nursing and service in WWII, to her devoted volunteering at the church, to the building of a family that has led to so many more lives~ hopefully as full as hers, for generations to come! We love you, Granny!
Elizabeth Hetue
Grandchild
September 5, 2020
Betty was a hoot and I enjoyed her immensely. We were in several classes together in Explorer's Bible Study.
Shirlee Clark
Friend
September 5, 2020
To the Mosley family: My childhood memories are filled with fond recollections of your mom. I can still see her in her nursing uniform mending a scraped knee after another football or baseball game played on the church playground where we spent countless hours playing games with your brother Jock. She never allowed his diabetes to limit his ability to be a kid, or our ability to rough-house with him. Your beloved mother would let me watch while she gave him an insulin shot at home, leaving me thinking how brave Jock must be to suffer this routine so many times a day. Our mom always spoke well of her and praised her nursing skills. If we got hurt or sick, our mom would call your mom for advice, and then talk on the phone for what seemed like hours. If it was a rainy day, your mom trusted us to behave ourselves inside your State Street apartment, playing games or watching TV. If we were hungry, she made us sandwiches. If we were thirsty, we were welcome to grab some tea or a glass of water. In short, your mom was a big part of my formative years and for that I thank her. You were both blessed to have her as a part of your life for so many years. Bless her memory. Bless her soul.
Dirk Keller
Friend
September 5, 2020
We met Betty at Knollwood Senior Living where she was a resident when my dad was. She was a delightful lady very interesting to talk to and listen to all her stories from her travels and the war. Like my dad she was a WWIi Veteran. We always enjoyed her company when we visited my dad. I am sure she will be missed but leaves behind many memories for loved ones to hold dear in their hearts.
Nancy Black
Acquaintance
