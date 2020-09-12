Betty J. Mosley, 97, of Jacksonville died Thursday, Sept. 3, 2020, at the home of her daughter, Jill Waggener.

She was born Sept. 21, 1922, in Moline, the daughter of John Russell and Gretchen Marie Musch Beard. She married Victor E. "Vic" Mosley on April 28, 1944, in Sioux City, Iowa, and he preceded her in death on Aug. 19, 1985.

She is survived by two daughters, Rebecca Ann Baur of Oak Brook and Jill Suzanne Waggener of Jacksonville; six grandchildren, Brad (Kerry) Baur, Angela (Mark) Lawler, Elizabeth (Arik) Hetue, Blake (Jasmine) Waggener, Garrett Waggener (fiancée, Brandy Wankel) and Spencer (Tricia) Waggener; and 11 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband; one son, John Victor Mosley; two sisters, Doris Srout and Mardell Heth; one brother in infancy; and two sons-in-law, James J. "Jim" Baur and Lyndell H. "Lynn" Waggener.

Mrs. Mosley graduated from Golden High School and St. Francis School of Nursing in Peoria. She then joined the Army and was a World War II veteran, serving as a nurse stationed in England and earning the rank of first lieutenant. While there, she was fondly referred to as "Betty Boop" by her nursing sisters. After her discharge, she began her career as a nurse at Passavant Area Hospital in Jacksonville. She also taught at the LPN School of Nursing. Betty was a member of Faith Lutheran Church, Pilot Club, American Legion and the Explorers Bible Class, and was involved with The Salvation Army. She enjoyed playing bridge, taking tap classes at Passavant and participating in the Follies, and traveling the world with Mickey Olson and the Farmers State Bank Group. She especially loved vacationing in Michigan with Vic.

A private family service will be held at Faith Lutheran Church, with burial at Camp Butler National Cemetery in Springfield. A celebration of life gathering will be held at a later date. Memorials are suggested to Memorial Home Hospice or Faith Lutheran Church. Buchanan & Cody Funeral Home in Jacksonville is in charge of arrangements. Condolences may be left at buchanancody.com.