ATHENS — Betty Jane Anderson, 69, of Springfield passed away Thursday, Feb. 13, 2020, at the Health Care Center in Havana.

Betty was born on May 6, 1950, in Springfield, the daughter of David and Alma Summers Anderson.

She is survived by two sisters, Janet (Vince) Long of Beason and Mary Eastham of Pleasant Plains; one sister-in-law, Kathy Anderson of Lincoln; two nephews, Keith Anderson of New York and Kevin Anderson of Oregon; two aunts; and several cousins.

She was preceded in death by her parents and two brothers, David and Robert Anderson.

Betty graduated from Williamsville High School and Brown's Business School. She worked several years at Horace Mann then later retired from the State of Illinois as a data input assistant. Betty was an avid reader and cat lover. She enjoyed going to lunch with her friends and coworkers.

Visitation for Betty will be from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020, at Mott and Henning Funeral Home in Athens. Services will immediately follow at 1 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home, with the Rev. Shane Baker officiating. Burial will be at Walnut Hill Cemetery near Williamsville.

Memorials may be given to Animal Protective League in Springfield. Online condolences may be shared at mottandhenning.com.