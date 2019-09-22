CAROLINA SHORES, N.C. - Betty Jane Clark, 93, of Carolina Shores passed away Monday, Sept. 16, 2019.
A daughter of the late William and Winifred Kaffenberger, she was born on Jan. 24, 1926, in Beardstown, Illinois. She was preceded in death by her loving husband of 54 years, Eugene "Red" Clark; a son, Mike Clark; a brother, William Kaffenberger; and a sister, Nora Madden.
Betty loved to spend time with her family on camping trips and, after moving to North Carolina, enjoyed music and dancing at local wineries, going to the theater and shopping.
She is survived by her son, Ron Clark (Karen) of Carolina Shores; two grandchildren, Suzanne Clark of Miami, Florida, and Chris Tople of Springfield, Illinois; and six great-grandchildren.
A memorial service will be at 1 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 29, 2019 at St. Luke Lutheran Church in Ocean Isle.
In lieu of flowers, the family request memorial donations be directed to St. Luke Lutheran Church, 5869 Ocean Hwy. W., Ocean Isle Beach, NC 28469; St. Jude Children's Research, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105; or First Evangelical Lutheran Church, 301 W. Fourth St., Beardstown, IL 62618. Online condolences may be left at brunswickfuneralservice.com. Brunswick Funeral Service in Shallotte is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Jacksonville Journal-Courier on Sept. 22, 2019