PITTSFIELD — Betty Jane Halpin passed away peacefully at her home on Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2020, days after celebrating her 83rd birthday.



She was born on Jan. 7, 1937, to Rhoda (Byrum) and Paul Kanan. Betty married the love of her life, Jim Halpin, on Sept. 29, 1956, in Louisiana, Missouri. Jim and Betty celebrated 63 years of marriage on Sept. 29, 2019.



After graduating from Louisiana High School, Betty was employed as a bookkeeper for LaCross Lumber. She then moved to the law office of George Weaver and to Country Companies in Pittsfield. Betty spent many years babysitting while raising the six Halpin children, all who have the same first and middle initials.



In addition to being a wife and mother, she worked for the school lunch program, Ed Pease Insurance, Soil and Water Conservation Department in Pittsfield, City Hall in Pittsfield and the Pike County Treasurer's office. Many may remember her from patronizing Town and Country Dress Shop, where she worked alongside her dear friend, Betty Hoover. Eventually, Betty settled in at Illini Health Services for 21 years before retiring in 2008.



Betty demonstrated a high level of integrity and work ethic, which she passed along to her children. She was observant and demonstrated a quick wit. Betty loved working in the yard, showcasing flowers, plants and her ever-expanding flower garden. In addition to flowers, Betty had several passions, including gardening, sewing, knitting, crochet and needlepoint. If you received a pair of knitted slippers, zucchini bread or scotcheroos, you knew it was made with love.



Music was an area to which Betty was always drawn. She and several of her children sang in the St. Mary's Church choir for many years. Betty learned guitar and appreciated many genres of music. It was not unusual to hear music playing in the house on vinyl, cassettes or CD.



Betty worked hard to participate in each of her children's lives along with finding creative ways to meet the demands of raising such a large family. Betty and her husband, Jim, made several trips to watch their grandchildren play sports or extracurricular activities. She enjoyed listening to her grandchildren tell stories and frequently took the opportunity to make each one laugh. Her sense of humor was more and more apparent as she grew older. Betty had a love for animals, as evident by each pet that became an extended part of her family.



Betty was proceeded in death by her husband, James Edward Halpin. Surviving are her six children, Tim (Nancy) Halpin of Pittsfield, Terry (Brenda) Halpin of Jacksonville, Tracey (Byron) Anderson of Maryland Heights, Missouri, Todd Halpin of O'Fallon, Theresa (Bruce) Lacey of Pittsfield and Trent Halpin of Peoria; grandchildren, Paige (Henry)



A funeral will be at 2 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 19, 2020 at Niebur Funeral Home in Pittsfield. Visitation will be from noon to 2 p.m. Sunday, prior to the service, at the funeral home. Interment will be at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to Paws in Jacksonville, Scott County Dog Rescue or Quincy Humane Society. Online condolences may be left to the family at neiburfh.com. Published in Jacksonville Journal-Courier on Jan. 17, 2020

