Betty Jane Ryan, 96, formerly of Jacksonville and Springfield, passed away Monday, Sept. 9, 2019, in Las Cruces, New Mexico.
She was born Nov. 17, 1922, in Lincoln, Nebraska, the daughter of Ralph and Alpha Wheeler Miles. She married Frances Carroll Ryan on April 11, 1945, in California, and he preceded her in death on Aug. 20, 1988.
She is survived by five sons, Michael (Karen) Ryan of Naples, Florida, Patrick (Mary) Ryan of Springfield, and Kieren (Flora) Ryan, Sean (Leena) Ryan and Damon (Rosie) Ryan, all of Las Cruces, New Mexico; one daughter, Shelley (Paul) Coughlin of Springfield; 17 grandchildren; and 24 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents; one son, Kevin Ryan; one daughter, Mary Bridget Ryan; and one brother, Billy Miles.
Betty attended the University of Nebraska and received her nursing degree at Passavant Hospital in Jacksonville. She received a bachelor's degree from Illinois College and master's degree in nursing from the University of Iowa. She had an extended travel history with her career, including a one-year stop in 1981 in Saudi Arabia to open a hospital and serve as the director of nursing. She recruited nurses from different parts of the world. After returning to Springfield she taught nursing at Sangamon State University. She has written and published many articles for the Journal of Nursing Administration.
A funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 21, 2019, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Franklin, with burial at Sacred Heart Cemetery. A prayer service will be conducted at 4:45 p.m. Friday at Williamson Funeral Home in Jacksonville, where the family will meet friends from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday. Memorials are suggested to Sacred Heart Cemetery or P.A.W.S. Williamson Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Condolences may be left online at airsman-hires.com.
Published in Jacksonville Journal-Courier on Sept. 18, 2019