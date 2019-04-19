Betty Jane "Gan" Wiley, 85, a longtime Jacksonville resident, died Saturday, April 13, 2019, in Las Vegas, Nevada.
She was born May 26, 1933, in Jacksonville, the daughter of Avery Sr. and Nola Wilson Williams. She married Alvin Wiley and he preceded her in death.
She is survived by two daughters, Gill Wiley and Robin Woods; two sons, Kim Turner and Calvin Turner; one stepson, James Edward Wiley; two brothers, Eugene Williams and Terrence Bates; many grandchildren and great-grandchildren; and a cousin, Arnell Simongton. She was preceded in death by her parents; her stepmother, Emma Williams; her husband; two sons, Michael Turner and Drake Turner; one grandson, Christopher Turner; four sisters, Mary Williamson, Virginia Ross, Coreen Jones and Joan McDonald; and two brothers, Avery Williams Jr. and James "Jimmy" Williams.
Betty worked at Illinois School for the Deaf, where she was a supervising cottage parent for more than 33 years. She was a lifelong member of Mount Emory Baptist Church, where she served as a nurse. She also attended to the custodial needs of the church until retiring to Las Vegas in 2010.
A funeral will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, April 20, 2019, at Buchanan & Cody Funeral Home in Jacksonville, with burial at Diamond Grove Cemetery. The family will meet friends from 10 to 11 a.m. Saturday, prior to the service, at the funeral home. Memorials are suggested to or . Condolences may be left at buchanancody.com.
Published in Jacksonville Journal-Courier on Apr. 19, 2019