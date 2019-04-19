Obituary Print Betty Jane "Gan" (Williams) Wiley (1933 - 2019) | Visit Guest Book





She was born May 26, 1933, in Jacksonville, the daughter of Avery Sr. and Nola Wilson Williams. She married Alvin Wiley and he preceded her in death.



She is survived by two daughters, Gill Wiley and Robin Woods; two sons, Kim Turner and Calvin Turner; one stepson, James Edward Wiley; two brothers, Eugene Williams and Terrence Bates; many grandchildren and great-grandchildren; and a cousin, Arnell Simongton. She was preceded in death by her parents; her stepmother, Emma Williams; her husband; two sons, Michael Turner and Drake Turner; one grandson, Christopher Turner; four sisters, Mary Williamson, Virginia Ross, Coreen Jones and Joan McDonald; and two brothers, Avery Williams Jr. and James "Jimmy" Williams.



Betty worked at Illinois School for the Deaf, where she was a supervising cottage parent for more than 33 years. She was a lifelong member of Mount Emory Baptist Church, where she served as a nurse. She also attended to the custodial needs of the church until retiring to Las Vegas in 2010.



A funeral will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, April 20, 2019, at Buchanan & Cody Funeral Home in Jacksonville, with burial at Diamond Grove Cemetery. The family will meet friends from 10 to 11 a.m. Saturday, prior to the service, at the funeral home. Memorials are suggested to or . Condolences may be left at Betty Jane "Gan" Wiley, 85, a longtime Jacksonville resident, died Saturday, April 13, 2019, in Las Vegas, Nevada.She was born May 26, 1933, in Jacksonville, the daughter of Avery Sr. and Nola Wilson Williams. She married Alvin Wiley and he preceded her in death.She is survived by two daughters, Gill Wiley and Robin Woods; two sons, Kim Turner and Calvin Turner; one stepson, James Edward Wiley; two brothers, Eugene Williams and Terrence Bates; many grandchildren and great-grandchildren; and a cousin, Arnell Simongton. She was preceded in death by her parents; her stepmother, Emma Williams; her husband; two sons, Michael Turner and Drake Turner; one grandson, Christopher Turner; four sisters, Mary Williamson, Virginia Ross, Coreen Jones and Joan McDonald; and two brothers, Avery Williams Jr. and James "Jimmy" Williams.Betty worked at Illinois School for the Deaf, where she was a supervising cottage parent for more than 33 years. She was a lifelong member of Mount Emory Baptist Church, where she served as a nurse. She also attended to the custodial needs of the church until retiring to Las Vegas in 2010.A funeral will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, April 20, 2019, at Buchanan & Cody Funeral Home in Jacksonville, with burial at Diamond Grove Cemetery. The family will meet friends from 10 to 11 a.m. Saturday, prior to the service, at the funeral home. Memorials are suggested to or . Condolences may be left at buchanancody.com. Funeral Home Buchanan & Cody Funeral Home, Jacksonville Chapel

1100 Lincoln Ave.

Jacksonville , IL 62650

(217) 243-4000 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in Jacksonville Journal-Courier on Apr. 19, 2019 Share with Others Return to today's Obituaries for Jacksonville Journal-Courier Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close