Betty Jean Foster, 69, of Franklin and of Inverness, Florida, passed away, surrounded by loved ones, on Saturday, June 20, 2020, at her home in Florida.

She was born Aug. 10, 1950, to Mary and Buddy Foster. She is survived by her life partner, Dean Hunt; seven children, Angela Madden (John), Cheryl Peek (Timmie), Thomas Sanders Jr. (Kiersten), Randy (April) Foster, April Foster (Ron), Alicia (Gerald) Wilson and Brandon Hunt; 36 grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; two brothers, Robert "Bobby" Foster and Alvin Foster (Debbie); and many nieces, nephews and cousins. Preceding her in death were her parents and one sister, Rosemary Tribble.

Betty enjoyed spending time with her family, playing bingo, going to the boat and scratch-offs. She loved working in her flower garden, cooking fried chicken for Dean, and collecting parrots for their tiki bar. She will be sadly missed by her beloved dogs, Peanut and Chloe. She will be missed by all. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Interment will be at Franklin Cemetery.