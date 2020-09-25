Betty Jean Nergenah, 85, of Chapin died Wednesday, Sept. 23, 2020, at Heritage Health in Jacksonville.

She was born Oct. 25, 1934, in Chapin, the daughter of Fred H. and Amanda Middendorf Tiemann. Betty married Arthur W. Nergenah on Aug. 10, 1952, at St. Paul's Lutheran Church near Chapin, and he survives.

Betty also is survived by her children, Chris Nergenah of Chapin, Jim (Deanna) Nergenah of Loami, Teresa (Rich) Albsmeyer of Chatham and Julie Nergenah of Jacksonville; eight grandchildren, Tara (Lonn) Brown of Waverly, Kayla (Korey) Grinkey of Greenfield, Cody (fiancée, Brandy Lomelino) Nergenah of Chapin, Adam (Caroline) Nergenah of Nashville, Tennessee, Jennifer (Jordan) Streby of San Antonio, Texas, Cindy Moser of Springfield, Joe (Katie) Albsmeyer of Rowlett, Texas, and Jordyn Settles of Jacksonville; 14 great-grandchildren, Seger and Sienna Brown, Taggert and Tucker Grinkey, Carson Nergenah, Bentley Painter, Beck and Fallon Nergenah, Jett Streby, Vaughn, Cru, Zyon Albsmeyer, and Isabella and Brady Moser; and one sister, Wilma Kolberer of Chapin. She was preceded in death by her daughter-in-law, Trudy Nergenah; and one sister, Wanda Waters.

Betty was a devoted wife, mother and grandmother. In addition to raising her family, she was a devoted grandmother who rarely missed her grandchildren's activities and made the best chocolate chip cookies in the world. She was a lifelong member of St. Paul's Lutheran Church near Chapin, where she was a member of the Mary Martha Circle and played the organ. She served as secretary for the Triopia Alumni for many years and volunteered at Passavant Area Hospital. She enjoyed playing cards, doing word search puzzles and watching the Los Angeles Dodgers.

The family will meet friends from 1 to 3 p.m. Sunday at Williamson Funeral Home in Jacksonville. A graveside service will be at 3:30 p.m. Sunday at Grace Cemetery near Chapin. Memorials are suggested to St. Paul's Lutheran Church or Grace Cemetery. Condolences may be left online at airsman-hires.com.