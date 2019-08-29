Guest Book View Sign Service Information Shields-Bishop Funeral Home - Greenfield 604 Walnut St. Greenfield , IL 62044 (217)-368-2202 Visitation 9:00 AM Greenfield First Baptist Church Funeral 11:00 AM Greenfield First Baptist Church Send Flowers Obituary





Betty was born to Mabel (Prather) and Elmer "Tub" Batty on April 30, 1930. She graduated in 1947 from Greenfield High School and attended Rubicam Business School in St. Louis. She married the love of her life, Richard "Dick" Chinowth, on Sept. 9, 1950. Except for the time Dick was stationed in the Army in Texas, they spent most of their married life in Greenfield.



Dick preceded Betty in death on Jan. 10, 1993. Tuesday's reunion was 26 years in the making. We can only imagine the joy of that celebration. Betty loved her family with all her heart and is survived by two children, Debra Kay (Mark) Powell of Greenfield and Richard Kent (Sue) Chinowth of St. Louis. Also surviving are her grandchildren, Jayme (Jason) Goby and their sons, Brody Mark Reif and Jack Robert Goby, all of Carlinville; Rachel (Justin) Hays and their children, Jackson Collins and Blakely June Hays, all of Greenfield; Leland (Ha) Chinowth and sons, Kai Davis and Bennett Wade Chinowth; and Taylor (Megan) Chinowth and children, Emerie Mae and Ellis Martin Chinowth, all of Tulsa; and Grace and Sam Garrow, both of St. Louis.



Betty worked in various office positions most of her life, including: Sears, Roebuck & Co.; two law offices; a Texas housing contractor; American Oil in Wood River; Claude Sousley; Wilhite Gas & Supply; Greenfield schools; JoAnn's Accounting; and Mark Shade Financial. In her own words, "I've never had a job I didn't like, but being a wife and mother were, by far, the best." After failing health forced her to be housebound, her friends and health aides kept her entertained with daily games of Scrabble. For that and their wonderful care, she was so thankful. In recent years, she enjoyed friends who became family at Calhoun Nursing and Rehab. Nobody enjoyed a game of Bingo more than Mom!



Published in Jacksonville Journal-Courier on Aug. 29, 2019

