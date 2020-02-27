WINCHESTER — Betty L. Coats, 74, of Jacksonville and formerly of Roodhouse passed away Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2020, at Scott County Nursing Center in Winchester.

She was born Nov. 25, 1945, the daughter of Gene S. and Hazel V. Leonard Coats.

Surviving are six sisters, Gini (Forrest) Thomas of Norco, California; Barbara Beck of Twin Falls, Idaho; Nina (Stephen) Martin of Carrollton; Sharon Adams of Jacksonville; Donna Daws of Winchester; and Margie (Robert) Cunningham of Arenzville. Betty also is survived by numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents and four brothers-in-law, Roger Barnett, Dale Beck, Harry Adams and Stuart Daws.

Betty was employed 37 years at Passavant Area Hospital as a licensed practical nurse and respiratory technician in the cardio-pulmonary unit until health issues forced her retirement. She was an avid reader and a fabulous cook.

A funeral will be at 3 p.m. Friday, Feb. 28, 2020, at Daws Family Funeral Home in Winchester with interment at Winchester City Cemetery. Visitation will be from 2 p.m. Friday until the time of services at the funeral home. Memorials are suggested to Scott County Nursing Center. Condolences may be left online at dawsfuneralhome.com.