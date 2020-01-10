Betty L. Hundley, 90, of Jacksonville passed away Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020.
She was born on March 2, 1929, in Jacksonville, the daughter of Theodore and Laura (Sieber) Grady. On Jan. 7, 1950, she married the love of her life, Herbert Hoover "Hubie" Hundley. He preceded her in death along with her parents; one sister, Loretta Corbridge; and one brother, Theodore Grady. She is survived by her daughter, Jackie Hundley of Palm Springs, California; two sisters-in-law, Katherine Grady of Bluffs and Freda Johnson of Jacksonville; and many nieces and nephews.
Betty, an accomplished seamstress and tailor, was employed by NESCO and J. Capps & Sons in her early years. After the birth of her daughter, Betty became a domestic engineer and mom, later enjoying 4-H leadership until 1982. Still unwilling to surrender her thread and thimble at age 66, Betty went to work for Calico Collectibles of Jacksonville until her retirement at age 76. She was the sole caregiver for her husband, Hubie, for 13 years until his death in 2003. She enjoyed bowling, 4-H leadership, bunko, gardening, quilting, home improvement, crocheting, cross stitch, embroidery, number puzzles and cooking.
The family will meet friends from 1 to 3 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 12, 2020, at Buchanan & Cody Funeral Home in Jacksonville. Private burial will be at Diamond Grove Cemetery. Memorials are suggested to Memorial Home Hospice. Condolences may be left at buchanancody.com.
Published in Jacksonville Journal-Courier on Jan. 10, 2020