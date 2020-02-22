WHITE HALL — Betty L. Robison died Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020, in White Hall.

Born April 28, 1934, in Jonesboro, Arkansas, she married Leroy R. Robison on Dec. 11, 1958.

Betty was a homemaker and enjoyed cooking and baking. She also worked outside the home. She and Leroy were avid antiques collectors, loved yard sales and auctions, and liked playing cards of all kinds. She attended Lighthouse Outreach Center in Roodhouse.

Survivors include her children, Mike (Lilly) Noles of Sedgwick, Arkansas; Debbie Hendrix of Conway, Arkansas; Cindy (Jerry) Lawson of Roodhouse; Connie (Steve) Jennings of White Hall; Ron (Carol) Robison of Roodhouse; Tasha Campbell of Carrollton; and David Pettie of Roodhouse. She also is survived by 16 grandchildren; 43 great-grandchildren; and two great-great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Leroy; four sons, Steve Noles, Kevin Narez, Mark Robison and Ernie Robison; and two grandsons, Mike Noles Jr. and John Narez.

A Celebration of Life will be from 2 to 4 p.m. Feb. 29 at Lighthouse Outreach Center in Roodhouse. Memorials are suggested to Roodhouse Police Department's youth fund.