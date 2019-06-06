Betty L. Surratt, 89, of Jacksonville died Tuesday, June 4, 2019, at Scott County Nursing Center in Winchester.
She was born May 13, 1930, in Jacksonville, the daughter of Floyd and Lena Mae Waterfield Allan. She married Donald Lee Surratt on Aug. 28, 1948, in Jacksonville, and he preceded her in death on Aug. 20, 1989.
She is survived by two daughters and one son, Connie (James) Nimke of Chatham, Dale (Susan) Surratt of Chillicothe and Janet (Larry) Strubbe of Jacksonville; six grandchildren, David (Meg) Nimke, Tracy (the Rev. Anthony) Pelegrino, Douglas (Jacklyn) Surratt, Jared (Erin) Surratt, Kaila (Jacob) Freeman and Deborah (Scott) Shelts; and 10 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband; three brothers, Donald Allan, Harold Allan and John Allan; and four sisters, Bernita Strubbe, Irene Summers, Mary Shillings and Dorothy Fox.
Mrs. Surratt was a 1948 graduate of Jacksonville High School. She worked as a cook at JHS for many years. She was a member of Grace United Methodist Church and the University of Illinois Home Extension. Betty especially enjoyed her farm life. She also enjoyed spending time at the Jacksonville Area Senior Center, as well as gardening, quilting, baking and cooking. She decorated many cakes for various events and had served as a judge for the Morgan County Fair baking contest. Betty especially loved her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
A funeral will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, June 8, 2019, at Buchanan & Cody Funeral Home in Jacksonville. Burial will follow at Jacksonville East Cemetery. The family will meet friends from 10 to 11 a.m. Saturday, prior to the service, at the funeral home. Memorials are suggested to Scott County Nursing Center or Jacksonville Area Senior Center. Condolences may be left at buchanancody.com.
Published in Jacksonville Journal-Courier on June 6, 2019