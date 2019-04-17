Obituary Print Betty Lou (Allen) Crow (1937 - 2019) | Visit Guest Book

Betty Lou Crow, 81, of Meredosia died Saturday, April 13, 2019, at her home.



She was born Aug. 20, 1937, in Meredosia, the daughter of Lewis and Adeline Mary Davis Allen. She married James A.



She is survived by five daughters and two sons, Carman Cooley of Beardstown, Shelly Lacy and Dodi (Roger) Luckett, all of Meredosia, Linda Lou Smith of Pontiac, George (Jacquie) Crow of Rushville, Kathy (Amber) Crow of Chicago and James (Sarah) Jackson of Versailles; 12 grandchildren; and 27 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by one daughter, Stacey Livingston; two sons; and seven siblings.



Mrs. Crow retired from Bound to Stay Bound Book Bindery in Jacksonville. She was a member of First Baptist Church of Versailles. She loved the Lord. Betty enjoyed shopping and watching soap operas, and she especially loved doing things with her daughters and grandchildren.



A graveside service at Oakland Cemetery in Meredosia will be announced at a later date. Memorials are suggested to Memorial Home Hospice. Buchanan & Cody Funeral Home in Jacksonville is in charge of arrangements. Condolences may be left at Betty Lou Crow, 81, of Meredosia died Saturday, April 13, 2019, at her home.She was born Aug. 20, 1937, in Meredosia, the daughter of Lewis and Adeline Mary Davis Allen. She married James A. Smith on July 6, 1959, in Beardstown, and he preceded her in death on July 3, 1969. She later married George Henry Crow Jr. on Sept. 10, 1979, in Meredosia, and he preceded her in death on Oct. 19, 1995.She is survived by five daughters and two sons, Carman Cooley of Beardstown, Shelly Lacy and Dodi (Roger) Luckett, all of Meredosia, Linda Lou Smith of Pontiac, George (Jacquie) Crow of Rushville, Kathy (Amber) Crow of Chicago and James (Sarah) Jackson of Versailles; 12 grandchildren; and 27 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by one daughter, Stacey Livingston; two sons; and seven siblings.Mrs. Crow retired from Bound to Stay Bound Book Bindery in Jacksonville. She was a member of First Baptist Church of Versailles. She loved the Lord. Betty enjoyed shopping and watching soap operas, and she especially loved doing things with her daughters and grandchildren.A graveside service at Oakland Cemetery in Meredosia will be announced at a later date. Memorials are suggested to Memorial Home Hospice. Buchanan & Cody Funeral Home in Jacksonville is in charge of arrangements. Condolences may be left at buchanancody.com. Funeral Home Buchanan & Cody Funeral Home, Jacksonville Chapel

1100 Lincoln Ave.

Jacksonville , IL 62650

(217) 243-4000 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in Jacksonville Journal-Courier on Apr. 17, 2019 Share with Others Related Memorial Sites Smith Return to today's Obituaries for Jacksonville Journal-Courier Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close