Betty Lou "Jean" Fanning gained her wings on Friday, April 10, 2020, after a long battle with cancer.

Jean was born Oct. 3, 1936, to Carl K. and Mary A. (Davies) Hoots in Jacksonville. They preceded her in death.

Jean enjoyed cleaning, cooking and spending time with her family and her beloved dog of 12 years, Sadie Renee, who was always by her side until the end.

Jean is survived by her four children, Carl Joseph, and his wife, Mary Brant, of Jacksonville; Randy E. Fanning of Mexico, Missouri; Robin E. Sanders of Mexico, Missouri; and Rodney E., and wife, Christy Fanning, of Waverly. Also surviving are six grandchildren, Michael J., and wife, Ashley Brant, of Jacksonville; Mark A. Shingleton Jr. of Mexico, Missouri; Kristina E. Wilson of Centralia, Missouri; Lawson "Riley," and wife, Jill Fanning, of Waverly; Marlee K. Fanning of Waverly; and Garrett S. Fanning of Waverly. Ms. Fanning also has 10 great-grandchildren; one great-great-granddaughter; several nieces and nephews; friends and caregivers who will miss her.

She was preceded in death by all of her brothers and sisters and a granddaughter, Madelyn Grace Fanning.

In accordance with Ms. Fanning's wishes, cremation will be accorded and a celebration of her life will be held at a later date for family and friends. Memorials are suggested to the family. Williamson Funeral Home in Jacksonville is in charge of arrangements. Condolences may be left online at airsman-hires.com.