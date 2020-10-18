1/
Betty Lou Hardwick
1927 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Betty's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

HILLVIEW — Betty Lou Hardwick, 93, of Hillview died on Friday night Oct. 16 at Boyd Memorial Hospital in Carrollton.

Born in Kane on August 14, 1927, she was the daughter of the late Alfie and Mina (Johnson) Bickmore.

She married Clarence J. "CJ" Hardwick on Oct.14, 1950 in White Hall. He preceded her in death on Oct. 11, 2002.

Surviving are her children Alan (Companion Buffy) Hardwick of Chapin, Linda Gardner of Milan, Mike (wife Cris) Hardwick of Hillview, 6 grandchildren, 7 great-grandchildren, and 1 great-great-grandchild.

She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, and a grandson: Russell Gardner, and her siblings: Violet, Edward and Dean Bickmore.

Betty was a member of the Hillview Baptist Church. She worked at the dress factory in White Hall, and was Hillview City Clerk for many years. She had a title and notary service in her home for many years. She loved to read and write and had many stories published in magazines and publications. She was a great cook and enjoyed gardening. Most of all she loved her kids and grandkids.

Graveside rites will be held on Tuesday Oct. 20 at 10:30 a.m. at Mt. Gilead Cemetery southwest of Carrollton Airsman-Hires Funeral Home in White Hall is in charge of arrangements. Condolences may be left online at: www.airsman-hires.com.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Jacksonville Journal-Courier from Oct. 18 to Oct. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
20
Graveside service
10:30 AM
Mt. Gilead Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Airsman-Hires Funeral Home - White Hall
234 N. Main St.
White Hall, IL 62092
(217) 374-2337
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved