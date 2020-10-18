HILLVIEW — Betty Lou Hardwick, 93, of Hillview died on Friday night Oct. 16 at Boyd Memorial Hospital in Carrollton.

Born in Kane on August 14, 1927, she was the daughter of the late Alfie and Mina (Johnson) Bickmore.

She married Clarence J. "CJ" Hardwick on Oct.14, 1950 in White Hall. He preceded her in death on Oct. 11, 2002.

Surviving are her children Alan (Companion Buffy) Hardwick of Chapin, Linda Gardner of Milan, Mike (wife Cris) Hardwick of Hillview, 6 grandchildren, 7 great-grandchildren, and 1 great-great-grandchild.

She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, and a grandson: Russell Gardner, and her siblings: Violet, Edward and Dean Bickmore.

Betty was a member of the Hillview Baptist Church. She worked at the dress factory in White Hall, and was Hillview City Clerk for many years. She had a title and notary service in her home for many years. She loved to read and write and had many stories published in magazines and publications. She was a great cook and enjoyed gardening. Most of all she loved her kids and grandkids.

Graveside rites will be held on Tuesday Oct. 20 at 10:30 a.m. at Mt. Gilead Cemetery southwest of Carrollton Airsman-Hires Funeral Home in White Hall is in charge of arrangements. Condolences may be left online at: www.airsman-hires.com.