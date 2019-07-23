Guest Book View Sign Service Information Buchanan & Cody Funeral Home, Jacksonville Chapel 1100 Lincoln Ave. Jacksonville , IL 62650 (217)-243-4000 Prayer Service 3:30 PM Buchanan & Cody Funeral Home, Jacksonville Chapel 1100 Lincoln Ave. Jacksonville , IL 62650 View Map Visitation 4:00 PM - 6:00 PM Buchanan & Cody Funeral Home, Jacksonville Chapel 1100 Lincoln Ave. Jacksonville , IL 62650 View Map Funeral Mass 10:00 AM Church of Our Saviour Jacksonville , IL View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Betty Lou Kindred, 83, of Jacksonville passed away Saturday, July 20, 2019, at Heritage Health in Jacksonville.



She was born April 1, 1936, the daughter of Harvey and Lucille Angelo Robinson. She married Donald Robert Kindred on Jan. 9, 1960, at Visitation Catholic Church in Alexander and he survives.



She also is survived by four children, Theresa Haas (companion, John McGuire) of Jacksonville, Melissa (Owen) McGlasson Jr. of Scottsboro, Alabama, Timothy (Julie) Kindred of Zeeland, Michigan, and Mark (Terry) Kindred of Franklin; six grandchildren, Adam (Laura) Haas, Abbey (Dustin) Sexton, Andrew (Natalie) Haas, and Kathlyn Kindred, all of Jacksonville, and Ty and Will Kindred, both of Zeeland, Michigan; one great-grandson, Rawly Haas of Jacksonville; two stepgrandchildren, Shawn (Kami) Hayes and Sarah Hayes, both of Jacksonville; four step-great-grandchildren, Hunter, Madison, Cameron and Ivan; and two brothers, James (Kay) Robinson of Roodhouse and Lyndel (Victoria) Robinson of Rochester. She was preceded in death by her parents; her sister, Leici Moore; and one brother, Larry Robinson (surviving wife, Beverly of Jacksonville).



Mrs. Kindred was a 1954 graduate of Winchester High School and attended beauty school in Alton. She was a member of Church of Our Saviour and the Altar & Rosary Society. Early in her life she worked at Pennell's Beauty Shop in Jacksonville. Upon the birth of her first daughter, she became a stay-at-home mother. In the mid-1970s Betty went back to work as a cook for the Morgan County Jail and then for Meline's Senior Care. She later worked in the dietary department at Barton W. Stone Christian Home. She also had worked at Kathy's restaurant in Jacksonville. Betty had a passion for cooking and loved to feed anyone who walked in her door. She loved her family and was so happy and proud to be a grandmother and great-grandmother.



A funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Thursday, July 25, 2019, at Church of Our Saviour in Jacksonville, with burial at Calvary Cemetery. A prayer service will be at 3:30 p.m. Wednesday at Buchanan & Cody Funeral Home in Jacksonville, where the family will meet friends following the prayer service from 4 to 6 p.m. Memorials are suggested to Routt Education Foundation (for the Tuition Assistance Fund) or to .

