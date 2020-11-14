Betty Lou Lewis Houston, 91, of Jacksonville passed away Friday, Nov. 13, 2020, at Heritage Health.

Betty Lou Lewis was born July 24, 1929, in Ashland, the daughter of Homer and Minnie Lewis. She married Carroll Houston on June 5, 1948, in Ashland, and he preceded her in death on Aug. 14, 2014.

Betty is survived by her children, Walter of Jacksonville, Brenda (Mike) Walker of Winchester and Sarah (Gerald) Austiff of Bourbonnais; 11 grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandson; one sister, Linda Lueck of Waverly; and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband; two brothers, Russell Lewis and Homer Lewis Jr.; one sister, Joan DeGroot; and several nephews.

Mrs. Houston was a member of First Baptist Church in Jacksonville. She was executive secretary for the American Red Cross for 20 years, an advocate for the Summer Swim program, and co-founder of Doorbell Dinners. In retirement she worked for Hogan Information Services in Springfield.

Betty was a member of GFWC/Illinois Federation of Women's Clubs for more than 62 years, Morgan County Young Democrats and Emblem Club, and was past worthy matron of Order of Eastern Star. She was awarded the Grand Cross of Color and the Red Cross Clara Barton Award. She was an avid bridge player, organizing marathons, including duplicate bridge. As a member of the Democratic Party, she had the opportunity to be the national chairwoman at the Democratic Convention of Adlai Stevenson. Every election year, she enjoyed hosting special dignitaries in her home, including President Jimmy Carter's mother, Ms. Lillian, and his Aunt Sissy, Lt. Gov. and U.S. Sen. Paul Simon, and numerous state and local politicians. She also was an avid book reader.

Cremation rites have been accorded with services to be at a later date. With Betty's love of her church and the Red Cross, memorials are suggested to the National American Red Cross Military Families or to First Baptist Church. Buchanan & Cody Funeral Home in Jacksonville is assisting with arrangements. Condolences may be left at buchanancody.com.