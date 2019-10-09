Guest Book View Sign Service Information Williamson Funeral Home 1405 Lincoln Avenue Jacksonville , IL 62650 (217)-243-1010 Funeral 2:00 PM Williamson Funeral Home 1405 Lincoln Avenue Jacksonville , IL 62650 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Betty Lou Pennell, 94, of O'Fallon, Missouri, and formerly of Jacksonville passed away Saturday evening, Oct. 5, 2019, at Progress West Hospital in O'Fallon.



She was born July 18, 1925, in Jacksonville, the daughter of Jesse and Clara Lacey Vedder. She married Robert Garland Pennell on July 18, 1946, in East St. Louis and he preceded her in death on Oct. 21, 1986.



She is survived by two daughters, Lana (Keith) King of O'Fallon and Pamela (John) Zeller of Huntsville, Alabama; four grandchildren, Amy Mueller, Jason (Rebecca) King, Kristen (Gregory) Ives and Robyn (Eddie) Jacques; nine great-grandchildren, Blake and Bennett Mueller, Austen, Morgan and Abigail King; Elliott Zeller and Olivia Ives and Parker and Houston Jacques; and several nieces, nephews and cousins. She was proceeded in death by three brothers, Lee Vedder, David "Sonny" Vedder and Ronald Vedder (surviving wife, Shirley of Fairbury); a sister, Marge Orr; and three siblings in infancy.



Mrs. Pennell graduated from MacMurray College. She taught all eight grades at Timber Edge School near Lynnville. She later was the secretary for Murrayville/Woodson and Lynnville schools for more than 20 years and retired from Jacksonville Developmental Center after 10 years of service. She had attended Central Christian Church and was a member of the P.E.O. in Jacksonville.



A funeral will be at 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019, at Williamson Funeral Home in Jacksonville with burial at Memorial Lawn Cemetery. The family will meet friends from noon to 2 p.m. Saturday at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to Chapter IO P.E.O or the . Condolences may be left online at Betty Lou Pennell, 94, of O'Fallon, Missouri, and formerly of Jacksonville passed away Saturday evening, Oct. 5, 2019, at Progress West Hospital in O'Fallon.She was born July 18, 1925, in Jacksonville, the daughter of Jesse and Clara Lacey Vedder. She married Robert Garland Pennell on July 18, 1946, in East St. Louis and he preceded her in death on Oct. 21, 1986.She is survived by two daughters, Lana (Keith) King of O'Fallon and Pamela (John) Zeller of Huntsville, Alabama; four grandchildren, Amy Mueller, Jason (Rebecca) King, Kristen (Gregory) Ives and Robyn (Eddie) Jacques; nine great-grandchildren, Blake and Bennett Mueller, Austen, Morgan and Abigail King; Elliott Zeller and Olivia Ives and Parker and Houston Jacques; and several nieces, nephews and cousins. She was proceeded in death by three brothers, Lee Vedder, David "Sonny" Vedder and Ronald Vedder (surviving wife, Shirley of Fairbury); a sister, Marge Orr; and three siblings in infancy.Mrs. Pennell graduated from MacMurray College. She taught all eight grades at Timber Edge School near Lynnville. She later was the secretary for Murrayville/Woodson and Lynnville schools for more than 20 years and retired from Jacksonville Developmental Center after 10 years of service. She had attended Central Christian Church and was a member of the P.E.O. in Jacksonville.A funeral will be at 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019, at Williamson Funeral Home in Jacksonville with burial at Memorial Lawn Cemetery. The family will meet friends from noon to 2 p.m. Saturday at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to Chapter IO P.E.O or the . Condolences may be left online at airsman-hires.com. Published in Jacksonville Journal-Courier on Oct. 9, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Jacksonville Journal-Courier Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Donations