Beulah Mae Anders
1937 - 2020
WINCHESTER — Beulah Mae Anders, 83, of Winchester passed away Tuesday, Sept. 8, 2020, at her home.

She was born April 19, 1937, in Winchester, the daughter of the late Loren and Anna Glossop Parker. She married William "Bill" Anders on Nov. 18, 1962, in Winchester. Beulah was a graduate of Winchester High School and a member of Cornerstone Baptist Church. She was very active in helping with Winchester Christian School and preschool for many years.

Surviving are her children, Jeanne (Ron) Bell of Winchester, Jeff (Teresa) Anders of Louisville, Kentucky, Craig (Cindy) Anders of Bluffs and Brad Anders of St. Louis, Missouri; eight grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren; two sisters, Vera Kirkpatrick of Winchester and Norma Herrin of Pekin; and a brother, Wayne Parker of Jacksonville. Preceding her in death were her husband, Bill, in 1997; sisters, Lois Zachary and Wanda Van Meter; and an infant sister and brother.

A funeral service will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 12, 2020, at Cornerstone Baptist Church in Winchester. Burial will be at Winchester City Cemetery. Visitation will be from 4 to 8 p.m. Friday at Coonrod Funeral Home in Winchester. Memorials may be made to Cornerstone Baptist Church. Condolences may be sent to the family at airsman-hires.com.



Published in Jacksonville Journal-Courier from Sep. 10 to Sep. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
11
Visitation
04:00 - 08:00 PM
Coonrod Funeral Home
SEP
12
Funeral service
10:30 AM
Cornerstone Baptist Church
