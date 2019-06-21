Beverly A. Cooley, 82, of Jacksonville passed away Wednesday, June 19, 2019, at Heritage Health in Jacksonville.
She was born March 8, 1937, in Jacksonville, the daughter of William B. and Virginia R. Roberts Kemp. Beverly married Robert D. Cooley Sr. on Dec. 4, 1955, in Jacksonville. He preceded her in death on Sept. 24, 2016.
Surviving are her children, Robert "Bob" (Diane) Cooley Jr. of Jacksonville, Rhea K. (Kenneth) Drake of Chapin, Ronald (Theresa) Cooley of Jacksonville and Kimberly (Rick) Brunk of Virginia; 12 grandchildren; 20 great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild; and one sister, Sharon L. Whitting.
Beverly was a homemaker, worked at Mason's in Murrayville for many years and retired from Jacksonville Developmental Center. She enjoyed crocheting, sewing, cake decorating and babysitting. Her life revolved around her family.
A funeral will be at 2 p.m. Saturday, June 22, 2019, at Daws Family Funeral Home in Jacksonville with interment at Murrayville City Cemetery. Visitation will be from noon Saturday until the time of services at the funeral home. Memorials are suggested to Murrayville City Cemetery. Condolences may be left online at dawsfuneralhome.com.
Published in Jacksonville Journal-Courier on June 21, 2019